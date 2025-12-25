As Navi Mumbai Airport Begins Flight Ops, Pune Awaits Its Turn With Purandar Airport |

As the first flight, travelling from Bengaluru, landed at the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on Thursday, there are renewed demands from Punekars for a timely completion of Purandar airport, as it would be a more convenient alternative to NMIA and Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Rahul Jadhav, a resident of Wakad, said, “It usually takes around 4 hours to reach Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, around 2.5 hours to reach NMIA. So it would be definitely better to have an international airport at Purandar, which will create alternative options and will be time efficient to travel through the upcoming Pune ring road.”

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Navi Mumbai International Airport commenced its airside operations today with the arrival of its first commercial flight. The aircraft was accorded a ceremonial water cannon salute on arrival.



The inaugural arrival, IndiGo flight 6E460 from Bengaluru

IndiGo flight 6E460, travelling from Bengaluru, landed at the Navi Mumbai International Airport at 8 am and was welcomed with the water cannon salute. The landing was followed by the NMIA’s first departure, IndiGo flight 6E882 to Hyderabad.

Navi Mumbai International Airport receives its first commercial flight



This airport will:

> Initially operate 12 hours daily

> Handle ~30 air traffic movements on Day 1

> Connect cities via IndiGo, Akasa Air, Air India Express & Star Air

Start with 20 million

Vinay Sawant, an Industrialist from Bhosari, said, “There are many industries and MNCs located in Talegaon, Bhosari and Chakan MIDC, and many foreign clients visit us, while the nearest International airport is that of Mumbai, and now NMIA, Purandar airport will be a preferred choice and will save a lot of time. We expect it to be completed on time.”

Moreover, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday, stated that many industries are keen to invest in Pune, and the Purandar Airport will be crucial for this. The airport will boost industrial development in Pune and its surrounding areas. Since it is not just a passenger airport but also a cargo hub, it will be particularly useful for the trade of perishable goods.

“This project will greatly benefit the citizens of Purandar and the surrounding regions, contributing at least a 2% increase to Pune’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP),” Fadnavis added.

The Adani Group mentioned on X: "A new era for Indian aviation takes shape. After years of planning and execution, Navi Mumbai International Airport stands ready to welcome its first flight. Built to serve 90 million passengers annually by the final phase, NMIA is set to unlock new possibilities not just for Mumbai, but for the entire nation."

The inauguration development is expected to reduce congestion at the existing Mumbai International Airport, while boosting capacity in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. However, the Purandar airport will be a game-changer altogether for providing a boost to western Maharashtra.