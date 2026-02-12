 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Corporators Must Submit Poll Expenditure Reports Within 30 Days Or Face Disqualification
Failing to do so within the stipulated time could lead to cancellation of their membership, CSMC Commissioner G Sreekanth warned, urging corporators to file their reports by Feb 15

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 08:00 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) Building | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: All candidates who have won in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) elections and have become corporators have been directed to submit their election expenditure details to the Election Commission within 30 days of the polls.

Failing to do so within the stipulated time could lead to cancellation of their membership, CSMC Commissioner G Sreekanth warned, urging corporators to file their reports by Feb 15.

According to details provided by the Chief Auditor, out of a total of 858 candidates, 472 have submitted their expenditure reports so far. Similarly, 50% of the elected members have filed their reports.

The CSMC general elections 2025-26 were held on Jan 15, and the results were declared on Jan 16. All candidates who contested the election are required to submit their expenditure statements.

Earlier, during a meeting of department heads on Jan 19, Sreekanth had directed officials to take necessary action and maintain records strictly as per rules. He instructed that the process be implemented scrupulously.

The election of the mayor and deputy mayor was held on Feb 10. At the special meeting, Sreekanth directed that all rules and laws be followed strictly and asked the elected members to treat the matter seriously.

