Abundant Storage in Jalgaon Dams Brings Relief; Summer Shortage Unlikely |

Jalgaon: The perennial summer water crisis in Jalgaon district is unlikely to trouble residents this year, as the district’s dams currently hold 39 TMC of water, thanks to heavy monsoon rainfall. Groundwater levels have also risen, giving hope that even with temperatures touching 45°C, a major shortage can be avoided.

Jalgaon district has three major dams - Hatnur, Girna, and Waghur - along with 14 medium projects. Currently, the three main dams together hold 771 Dalghmi (27 TMC) of water.

The Hatnur Dam on the Tapi River is presently at 76.27% capacity. It supplies water to Bhusawal city, Bhusawal Railway, Varangaon Ordnance Factory, Jalgaon MIDC and nearby areas. Despite heavy silt accumulation, the dam is expected to meet water demands.

The Girna Dam, the largest in North Maharashtra, was filled to capacity this year and currently holds 67.56% water. It supplies drinking water to Nandgaon–Malegaon Municipal Corporation, five municipalities, 154 villages, 112 water schemes and seven talukas. Officials have confirmed that there will be no water shortage.

The Waghur Dam, which supplies water to Jalgaon city and MIDC, currently has 90% storage, bringing major relief to residents.

Medium Project Storage (Jalgaon)

The 14 medium projects are also well-stocked:

Manyad – 71.29%

Bori – 61.58%

Bhokarbari – 67.71%

Suki – 87.93%

Abhora – 85.50%

Agnavati – 82.78%

Tondapur – 72.56%

Hivra – 74.20%

Mangrul – 79.18%

Bahula – 79.53%

Mor – 82.46%

Anjani – 91.11%

Gul – 65.23%

Shelgaon Barrage – 65.23%

The average storage stands at 73.42% (8 TMC).

81% Storage in Dhule District

Dhule district, which has 13 medium projects across four talukas, is also in a comfortable position with 81.62% average storage (12 TMC).

Key projects include:

Surwade Barrage – 96%

Sarangkheda Barrage – 83%

Panjra – 75%

Malangaon – 70%

Jamkhedi – 93%

Kanali – 91.26%

Burai – 91.41%

Karvand – 61.83%

Aner – 80.86%

Sonavad – 63.86%

Amravati – 63.58%

Officials said the overall water position in both districts is satisfactory for the upcoming summer.