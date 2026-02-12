 Pune: Bangladesh Stall Allegedly Vandalised At MIT-WPU World Cultural Festival; Video Surfaces
An act of vandalism disrupted the World Cultural Festival at MIT-WPU in Pune after purported BJYM members ransacked a Bangladesh food stall and burnt a Bangladesh flag on campus. The university has initiated a police complaint, while authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts. Officials reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring a safe and inclusive environment for all students.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 12:40 PM IST
Pune: An incident of alleged vandalism disrupted the World Cultural Festival at MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) after alleged members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) reportedly ransacked a Bangladesh food stall and set fire to a Bangladesh flag on the campus.

According to preliminary information, the incident took place on Tuesday evening during the annual cultural event, which showcases food, music, and traditions from different countries and is attended by Indian and international students. Witnesses said a group of individuals entered the university premises and targeted the stall representing Bangladesh, leading to panic among students and organisers.

MIT-WPU Registrar Ganesh B. Pokale said the university is treating the matter seriously and has initiated the process of filing a formal police complaint. "An unfortunate incident occurred during the World Cultural Festival. Preliminary information indicates that certain unauthorised individuals entered the campus premises. The University is in the process of lodging a formal complaint with the police," Pokale said in an official statement.

He added that the World Cultural Festival is an annual event celebrating cultural diversity and providing international students a platform to showcase their traditions, similar to events held by other universities in Pune each year.

"The University remains committed to ensuring a safe, respectful, and inclusive environment for all," Pokale said.

Police officials said they are verifying the details of the incident and will take appropriate action after reviewing CCTV footage and statements from eyewitnesses.

