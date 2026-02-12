Pune: Four Different Fraud Cases Reported In Pimpri-Chinchwad In A Single Day, Police Launch Probes | File Pic (Representative Image)

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri-Chinchwad witnessed a surge in fraudulent activities, with four different types of fraud cases being reported across various parts of the city in a single day on Wednesday. This has highlighted the diverse ways in which citizens and institutions are being targeted by fraudsters.

In the first case, the Ravet Police registered an offence related to land fraud and illegal construction in Punawale. A 50-year-old complainant alleged that two people were accused of forging his signature. The accused had entered into an understanding agreement to purchase his land. However, they forged his signature during an official land survey in his absence.

The altered survey records were allegedly used to change land boundaries and carry out illegal construction on the complainant’s property. Police have booked the accused and are investigating the matter.

The second case involved forged notary and stamp paper documents in the Hinjawadi area. Police arrested a 32-year-old man for creating colour photocopies of original stamp papers and passing them off as genuine notarised documents.

These fake papers were allegedly used to obtain company ID cards, open bank accounts and secure gas connections. Police said at least 10 citizens were cheated out of around Rs 20,000, while the accused also attempted to defraud government authorities.

In the third incident, a case of criminal breach of trust and embezzlement was reported at MIDC Bhosari Police Station. A driver allegedly sold iron spare parts worth Rs 1.5 lakh that he was assigned to deliver. He abandoned the pickup vehicle near Navi Mumbai Airport and fled. Police have identified the accused, and efforts are underway to trace him.

The fourth and most serious case involved a large-scale online fraud in Dighi, where a man was duped of Rs 19.01 lakh through a so-called “digital arrest” scam. Fraudsters posing as officials from the Mumbai Crime Branch and the Enforcement Directorate allegedly threatened the victim with arrest in a fabricated money-laundering case.

Under pressure, the victim was coerced into transferring money to what the accused claimed was a “Supreme Court Fund”. Police have registered a case against unknown callers and bank account holders involved in the scam.

Police officials have urged citizens to remain vigilant, verify documents and official claims carefully, and immediately report suspicious activity, as investigations continue in all four cases.