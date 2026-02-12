 If Ajit Pawar Were Alive, He Would Have Made Announcement Regarding Revati's Wedding: Supriya Sule
Supriya Sule's daughter, Revati Sule, is set to tie the knot with Sarang Lakhanee, the son of Arun Lakhanee, a Nagpur-based businessman

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 04:24 PM IST
If Ajit Pawar Were Alive, He Would Have Made Announcement Regarding Revati's Wedding: Supriya Sule | File Photo

NCP-SP Working President and Baramati MP Supriya Sule spoke to the media on Thursday for the first time since her cousin Ajit Pawar's death in a tragic plane crash in Baramati in Pune district on January 28.

Sule said if Pawar were alive, he would have been the first person to make the announcement regarding her daughter's wedding. "A lot of things would have happened if Dada were there...The announcement of Revati's wedding would also have been done by Dada...Unfortunately, Dada isn't with us, but we will try to fulfil all his unfulfilled dreams," she said.

"Revati and Sarang have known each other for one year...It's my good fortune that all six of my brothers have blessed this union...This marriage was fixed when Dada was alive...If Dada hadn't left us on January 28, the whole family was going to make this announcement on January 30," she added.

Supriya Sule's daughter, Revati Sule, is set to tie the knot with Sarang Lakhanee, the son of Arun Lakhanee, a Nagpur-based businessman.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Sarang Lakhanee completed his B.Com at Nagpur University in 2014. He pursued management studies at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore and later completed his MBA from Columbia Business School in May 2023.

As per the profile, he has been the Executive Director of the Vishwaraj Group for the past five years. Before that, he was the Vice President (Operations and Strategy) at the Vishwaraj Group. Earlier, he worked at Modern Hydrogen as a Business Development Consultant (BDC). He has also interned with NITI Aayog.

Meanwhile, Revati Sule completed her bachelor's degree in economics from St Xavier's College, Mumbai, and later earned a master's degree in public administration from the London School of Economics. She was seen actively participating in her mother's campaign for the first time during the 2024 Baramati Lok Sabha elections.

