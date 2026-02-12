 Nashik: Central Railway Collects ₹203.76 Crore From Ticketless Travellers In 10 Months
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Central Railway Collects ₹203.76 Crore From Ticketless Travellers In 10 Months

Nashik: Central Railway Collects ₹203.76 Crore From Ticketless Travellers In 10 Months

January 2026 alone saw action against 3.58 lakh ticketless passengers, with fines totalling ₹20.60 crore. In comparison with January 2025, this marks a rise of 9.5% in cases and a significant 32% increase in fine revenue

Milind SajgureUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 04:30 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Central Railway Collects ₹203.76 Crore From Ticketless Travellers In 10 Months | File Photo

Nashik: During the financial year 2025–26 (April 2025 to January 2026), Central Railway carried out intensive inspection drives against ticketless and unauthorised travel, detecting 34.34 lakh cases and collecting a massive ₹203.76 crore in fines. Compared to the same period last year, this reflects an increase of 9.8% in cases and 21% in fine collection.


January 2026 alone saw action against 3.58 lakh ticketless passengers, with fines totalling ₹20.60 crore. In comparison with January 2025, this marks a rise of 9.5% in cases and a significant 32% increase in fine revenue.


Special Focus on Mumbai Suburban Section
As Mumbai’s suburban railway is the city’s lifeline, special inspection drives were conducted here. From April 2025 to January 2026, 9.49 lakh cases were detected, and ₹27.39 crore was collected in fines.
In January 2026 alone, 1.14 lakh cases were detected and ₹3.42 crore in fines were issued.

Read Also
Kalakar Katta Near Goodluck Café To Be Shifted? Pune Commissioner Inspects Site After Traffic...
article-image


Division-wise Action
Bhusawal Division: 8.18 lakh cases — ₹68.86 crore
Mumbai Division: 14.51 lakh cases — ₹62.73 crore
Pune Division: 3.84 lakh cases — ₹23.73 crore
Nagpur Division: 3.68 lakh cases — ₹22.91 crore
Solapur Division: 2.06 lakh cases — ₹9.46 crore
Headquarters jurisdiction: 2.06 lakh cases — ₹16.06 crore

FPJ Shorts
Aamir Khan's Son Junaid Khan To Join Tamannaah Bhatia In Third Instalment Of Ragini MMS: Report
Aamir Khan's Son Junaid Khan To Join Tamannaah Bhatia In Third Instalment Of Ragini MMS: Report
NID DAT 2026 M.Des Prelims Result Out At admissions.nid.edu; Here’s How To Check And What’s Next
NID DAT 2026 M.Des Prelims Result Out At admissions.nid.edu; Here’s How To Check And What’s Next
'That Was My Salary': Romantic Anniversary Surprise Backfires After Cash-Filled Balloons Float Away; Leaves Bf In Tears
'That Was My Salary': Romantic Anniversary Surprise Backfires After Cash-Filled Balloons Float Away; Leaves Bf In Tears
Swati Maliwal Raises Issue Of ‘Arbitrary’ Private School Fees In Parliament
Swati Maliwal Raises Issue Of ‘Arbitrary’ Private School Fees In Parliament


Central Railway conducted checks through station inspections, ambushes and intensive drives, and mega ticket-checking campaigns across mail/express, passenger, special, and suburban trains. Passengers have been urged to travel only with valid tickets, which can be obtained through authorised vendors, station counters, ATVMs, or the RailOne app.


The Railway also warned that preparing or travelling on fake tickets is a serious offence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act, 2023, punishable with heavy fines and imprisonment up to 7 years. Reiterating its zero-tolerance policy towards ticketless travel, Central Railway affirmed its commitment to ensuring safe, smooth, and dignified travel for all passengers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Our Children Suffered’: Budhwar Peth Sex Workers Allege Harassment By Police During Midnight...
‘Our Children Suffered’: Budhwar Peth Sex Workers Allege Harassment By Police During Midnight...
Nashik: CREDAI Launches Phase Two Of Western Ghats Afforestation Drive
Nashik: CREDAI Launches Phase Two Of Western Ghats Afforestation Drive
Pune: Trucks Unload Rubble In Riverbed Between Bhide & Lakdi Bridges; Residents Question PMC
Pune: Trucks Unload Rubble In Riverbed Between Bhide & Lakdi Bridges; Residents Question PMC
Nashik: Central Railway Collects ₹203.76 Crore From Ticketless Travellers In 10 Months
Nashik: Central Railway Collects ₹203.76 Crore From Ticketless Travellers In 10 Months
If Ajit Pawar Were Alive, He Would Have Made Announcement Regarding Revati's Wedding: Supriya Sule
If Ajit Pawar Were Alive, He Would Have Made Announcement Regarding Revati's Wedding: Supriya Sule