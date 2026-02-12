Nashik: Central Railway Collects ₹203.76 Crore From Ticketless Travellers In 10 Months | File Photo

Nashik: During the financial year 2025–26 (April 2025 to January 2026), Central Railway carried out intensive inspection drives against ticketless and unauthorised travel, detecting 34.34 lakh cases and collecting a massive ₹203.76 crore in fines. Compared to the same period last year, this reflects an increase of 9.8% in cases and 21% in fine collection.



January 2026 alone saw action against 3.58 lakh ticketless passengers, with fines totalling ₹20.60 crore. In comparison with January 2025, this marks a rise of 9.5% in cases and a significant 32% increase in fine revenue.



Special Focus on Mumbai Suburban Section

As Mumbai’s suburban railway is the city’s lifeline, special inspection drives were conducted here. From April 2025 to January 2026, 9.49 lakh cases were detected, and ₹27.39 crore was collected in fines.

In January 2026 alone, 1.14 lakh cases were detected and ₹3.42 crore in fines were issued.



Division-wise Action

Bhusawal Division: 8.18 lakh cases — ₹68.86 crore

Mumbai Division: 14.51 lakh cases — ₹62.73 crore

Pune Division: 3.84 lakh cases — ₹23.73 crore

Nagpur Division: 3.68 lakh cases — ₹22.91 crore

Solapur Division: 2.06 lakh cases — ₹9.46 crore

Headquarters jurisdiction: 2.06 lakh cases — ₹16.06 crore



Central Railway conducted checks through station inspections, ambushes and intensive drives, and mega ticket-checking campaigns across mail/express, passenger, special, and suburban trains. Passengers have been urged to travel only with valid tickets, which can be obtained through authorised vendors, station counters, ATVMs, or the RailOne app.



The Railway also warned that preparing or travelling on fake tickets is a serious offence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act, 2023, punishable with heavy fines and imprisonment up to 7 years. Reiterating its zero-tolerance policy towards ticketless travel, Central Railway affirmed its commitment to ensuring safe, smooth, and dignified travel for all passengers.