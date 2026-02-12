 Pune: Bus Carrying 53 School Students Meets With Accident Near Otur; Several Injured
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Bus Carrying 53 School Students Meets With Accident Near Otur; Several Injured

Pune: Bus Carrying 53 School Students Meets With Accident Near Otur; Several Injured

While passing through the Dumbarwadi–Otur stretch of the highway, the bus reportedly lost control due to high speed and rammed into the wall of a small bridge and divider. The impact was so severe that the front tyre burst, causing the bus to overturn

Chesna ShettyUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 03:05 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Bus Carrying 53 School Students Meets With Accident Near Otur; Several Injured | Sourced

Pune: A bus carrying school students on an educational and pilgrimage tour met with a serious accident on the Nagar–Kalyan (Kalyan–Ahilyanagar) highway near Otur in Junnar taluka, after the driver lost control of the vehicle. The incident occurred while the students were travelling from Shivneri Fort to Ashtavinayak Darshan at Ozar–Lenyadri.

According to police sources, the ST bus was carrying 53 students, along with teachers and staff, from a school in Nevasa taluka of Ahilyanagar district. After visiting Shivneri Fort, the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the group was heading towards Junnar for darshan when the accident took place.

While passing through the Dumbarwadi–Otur stretch of the highway, the bus reportedly lost control due to high speed and rammed into the wall of a small bridge and divider. The impact was so severe that the front tyre burst, causing the bus to overturn.

Read Also
'Hunted For His Identity': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams Xenophobia After Bengali Worker's...
article-image

The accident created panic among the students inside the bus. Locals immediately rushed to the spot and began rescue operations. With the help of villagers, teachers and passers-by, the students were safely taken out of the overturned bus.

FPJ Shorts
Nissan Gravite Price Reveal: All-New 7-Seater MPV Comes In 11 Variants Ranging From ₹6.80 Lakh To 12.85 Lakh; Check Details
Nissan Gravite Price Reveal: All-New 7-Seater MPV Comes In 11 Variants Ranging From ₹6.80 Lakh To 12.85 Lakh; Check Details
Mumbai Traffic Update: Dadar's Tilak Bridge Temporarily Closed For Heavy Vehicles Till May 12 | Know Time, Alternate Routes
Mumbai Traffic Update: Dadar's Tilak Bridge Temporarily Closed For Heavy Vehicles Till May 12 | Know Time, Alternate Routes
India-US Trade Deal To Push Bilateral Surplus Beyond $90 Billion Annually, Exports May Surge $100 Billion: SBI Report
India-US Trade Deal To Push Bilateral Surplus Beyond $90 Billion Annually, Exports May Surge $100 Billion: SBI Report
SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2026: Registration Process For 3,228 Posts Underway; Check Details Here
SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2026: Registration Process For 3,228 Posts Underway; Check Details Here

10 to 15 students sustained injuries to their hands and legs. The injured include Shrawani Navthar, Krishna Navthar, Siddhant Musale, Sarthak Kokate, Jia Sheikh, Ishwari Lahare, Sagar Favle, Anuraj Kale, Ritesh More, Snehal Khandagale, Shubham Gondule, Payal Kachre, Kavya Gosavi, Irfan Navthar and others.

All injured students were immediately shifted to a private hospital in Alephata, where they were given first aid and medical treatment. Doctors confirmed that their condition is stable.

Read Also
Pune: DGCA Team Visits Baramati Crash Site, Reviews CCTV In Ajit Pawar Plane Tragedy
article-image

Upon receiving information, Otur Police Station officials rushed to the spot. The inquiry is being conducted under the guidance of Assistant Police Inspector Lahu Thate, and further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Due to the mishap, traffic on the Nagar–Kalyan highway was disrupted for some time before being restored.

The joyous school trip ended in shock and fear, leaving students, teachers and parents deeply shaken.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Bus Carrying 53 School Students Meets With Accident Near Otur; Several Injured
Pune: Bus Carrying 53 School Students Meets With Accident Near Otur; Several Injured
Kolhapur: Leopard Leaves Prey After Seeing Infant Monkey Clinging To Mother In Rare Act
Kolhapur: Leopard Leaves Prey After Seeing Infant Monkey Clinging To Mother In Rare Act
Pune: Four Different Fraud Cases Reported In Pimpri-Chinchwad In A Single Day, Police Launch Probes
Pune: Four Different Fraud Cases Reported In Pimpri-Chinchwad In A Single Day, Police Launch Probes
After Italian Media Report On Air India Crash, NCP's Amol Mitkari Suspects Sabotage In Ajit Pawar...
After Italian Media Report On Air India Crash, NCP's Amol Mitkari Suspects Sabotage In Ajit Pawar...
Kalakar Katta Near Goodluck Café To Be Shifted? Pune Commissioner Inspects Site After Traffic...
Kalakar Katta Near Goodluck Café To Be Shifted? Pune Commissioner Inspects Site After Traffic...