Pune: MLA Siddharth Shirole Demands University Chowk Flyover Be Named After Late Ajit Pawar

Pune: MLA Siddharth Shirole Demands University Chowk Flyover Be Named After Late Ajitdada Pawar

Pune: MLA Siddharth Shirole has demanded that the upcoming flyover at Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule Pune University Chowk be named after former Deputy Chief Minister late Ajitdada Pawar. He made this demand while speaking at the District Planning Committee (DPC) meeting that was held today.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Chief Minister and Pune District Guardian Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar. During the discussion, Shirole urged the Guardian Minister to instruct the administration to expedite the construction of the University Chowk flyover, stating that its early completion is essential to reduce traffic congestion in the area.

Raising several constituency-related issues, Shirole also drew attention to dangerous overhead electricity wires in different parts of the Chhatrapati Shivajinagar Assembly constituency. He demanded that sufficient funds be provided to shift these wires underground to ensure public safety.

The MLA further called for fast-tracking the merger of the Pune and Khadki Cantonment Boards with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). He said that the merger would help bring uniform civic governance and improve service delivery for residents living in the cantonment areas.

Expressing concern over the rising leopard population in the Pune district, Shirole urged the authorities to take strict and effective measures to prevent human-wildlife conflict and ensure the safety of citizens.

All the demands were placed before the District Planning Committee for necessary consideration and action by the concerned departments.