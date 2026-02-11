Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Budget 2026-27 To Prioritise Water Supply, Health & Medical Facilities Amid Population Growth | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A review meeting for the upcoming budget for the financial year 2026-27 of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) was held on Monday. A detailed review of the financial status of PCMC and all the information about its finances was provided to the newly elected mayor, Ravi Landge, deputy mayor Sharmila Babar and BJP group leader Prashant Shitole.

The meeting was also attended by Commissioner Shravan Hardikar, Additional Commissioners Vijaykumar Khorate and Vikrant Bagade, Joint Commissioner Manoj Lonkar, Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Pravin Jain and other senior officers of PCMC.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Hardikar said, “While preparing the budget, it is essential to prioritise the financial situation, transparency, and effectiveness. Various departments should plan by keeping the daily needs of citizens in mind. Citizen-centric development will remain the focal point of the PCMC’s operations, and emphasis will be placed on completing all development works with high quality and within the stipulated time.”

Shravan Hardikar also said, “Additionally, by ensuring the right and efficient use of available resources to provide empowered and high-quality facilities to citizens, the administration will also benefit from the cooperation of public representatives.”

Mayor Ravi Landge said, “The development of the city is directly linked to the standard of living of its citizens. To achieve citizen-centric development, effective coordination between the administration and public representatives is essential. Works in the final stages must be completed on priority so that citizens can benefit. Given the growing population, it is vital to strengthen water supply, health, and medical facilities.”

“It is necessary to present a budget that guarantees services reach every segment by making substantial provisions for main sectors like environment, health, sports, and medical services. The satisfaction of common citizens should be the ultimate goal of both the administration and public representatives,” added Landge.

Ruling Party leader Prashant Shitole said, “Planning is necessary to solve the basic problems of citizens and to increase civic amenities. Public representatives are part of the administration; therefore, officials should work through coordination by taking everyone into confidence.

“While developing the city, emphasis should be placed on strengthening infrastructure, and there should be solid provisions in the budget accordingly. We will strive to complete necessary matters at the government level. Services can reach every citizen effectively only through the joint participation of the administration and public representatives,” said Shitole.

In-depth Review of the Financial Status

During the meeting, Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Pravin Jain presented a detailed review of the Municipal Corporation’s financial status through a computerised presentation.

This included the provision of general funds, fixed deposits in various banks, current debt status, income and expenditure over the last four years, monthly revenue expenditure requirements, the number of temporary establishment employees and their remuneration, liability funds, stamp duty, and a summary of other income, as well as the performance of the Tax Collection Department over the last three years and the current year.

Along with this, a review was taken regarding the proposed fund allocation for various departments, development works in the final stages, and newly initiated projects.

Focus on Long-term Development Plan

Comprehensive discussions were held during the meeting regarding revenue growth for the coming year, tax collection efficiency, investment in the health and medical sectors, projects maintaining environmental balance, development of sports facilities, and making the city’s water supply system more efficient.

Instructions were also given to fix department-wise responsibilities to complete final-stage development works on time. While implementing newly proposed projects, emphasis was placed on keeping financial sustainability and citizen interest as the fundamental criteria.

Confidence was expressed that the 2026-27 budget of the Municipal Corporation will not remain just a revenue document but will serve as a roadmap for the all-round and citizen-oriented development of the city.