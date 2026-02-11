 Pune: Hadapsar–Loni Kalbhor & Saswad Road Routes To Get Metro Boost As MahaMetro Issues Tenders
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Hadapsar–Loni Kalbhor & Saswad Road Routes To Get Metro Boost As MahaMetro Issues Tenders

Pune: Hadapsar–Loni Kalbhor & Saswad Road Routes To Get Metro Boost As MahaMetro Issues Tenders

The corporation has floated tenders for the appointment of consultants for 14 proposed elevated stations on two new corridors: Line 4B and Line 4C. The bids for these tenders are slated to be opened on 5th March 2026

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 01:46 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Hadapsar–Loni Kalbhor & Saswad Road Routes To Get Metro Boost As MahaMetro Issues Tenders | Sourced

Pune: The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MahaMetro) has taken a significant forward step in advancing Pune Metro Phase 2. The corporation has floated tenders for the appointment of consultants for 14 proposed elevated stations on two new corridors: Line 4B and Line 4C. The bids for these tenders are slated to be opened on 5th March 2026.

Line 4B will connect Hadapsar to Loni Kalbhor over a distance of 11.35 km and feature 10 stations. It will include key locations such as Hadapsar Phata, Manjari Phata, Wak Wasti, and Loni Kalbhor. This corridor is intended to enhance metro access between eastern Pune and the rapidly expanding Loni Kalbhor region.

Line 4C, stretching 5.57 km from Hadapsar to Saswad Road railway station, will comprise four elevated stations. They will be Hadapsar Gliding Centre, Phursungi IT Park, Sulabh Garden, and Saswad Road. With Phursungi and Saswad Road witnessing swift residential and industrial development, the corridor is expected to substantially reduce commuting pressure.

Read Also
People In Police Uniforms Asking For Money In Pune's Kharadi & Wagholi? Netizens Raise Alarm
article-image

The selected consultants will be responsible for the detailed station design. They will look after architecture, structural planning, passenger circulation, and coordination with existing road infrastructure.

FPJ Shorts
BHEL Share Price Plunges 6% To ₹259 On NSE After Government Announces 5% Stake Sale Via OFS At ₹254 Floor Price
BHEL Share Price Plunges 6% To ₹259 On NSE After Government Announces 5% Stake Sale Via OFS At ₹254 Floor Price
IND vs PAK T20 WC: Shoaib Malik Shares Deepfake Video Of Rajeev Shukla Saying 'Repeated Requests By BCCI To Convince Pakistan'
IND vs PAK T20 WC: Shoaib Malik Shares Deepfake Video Of Rajeev Shukla Saying 'Repeated Requests By BCCI To Convince Pakistan'
Bank of Baroda Office Assistant Admit Card 2026 Issued At bankofbaroda.in; Read Instructions Here
Bank of Baroda Office Assistant Admit Card 2026 Issued At bankofbaroda.in; Read Instructions Here
Mumbai: Santacruz Police Arrests Victim's Friend in Juhu Koliwada Sack Murder; Extra Marrital Affair Suspected
Mumbai: Santacruz Police Arrests Victim's Friend in Juhu Koliwada Sack Murder; Extra Marrital Affair Suspected

As traffic congestion intensifies in areas like Hadapsar, Manjari, Phursungi, and Loni Kalbhor, these new metro links are expected to play a crucial role in strengthening Pune’s public transport system.

The tender announcement marks a transition of Pune Metro Phase 2 from the drawing board to the execution stage. With key areas of Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune city, Hinjawadi, Balewadi, Kharadi, and others planned to be connected by metro, experts hope that the city’s ever-growing traffic problem will be solved.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Hadapsar–Loni Kalbhor & Saswad Road Routes To Get Metro Boost As MahaMetro Issues Tenders
Pune: Hadapsar–Loni Kalbhor & Saswad Road Routes To Get Metro Boost As MahaMetro Issues Tenders
Pune Traffic Police Book 1,454 For Triple Seat Riding; ₹16 Lakh Fine Collected
Pune Traffic Police Book 1,454 For Triple Seat Riding; ₹16 Lakh Fine Collected
Pune Police Conduct Midnight 'Combing' Operation In Budhwar Peth; 50+ Houses Searched
Pune Police Conduct Midnight 'Combing' Operation In Budhwar Peth; 50+ Houses Searched
'Money Won, Bogus Voting Won...': Nirmala Nawale's First Reaction After 'Unexpected' Panchayat...
'Money Won, Bogus Voting Won...': Nirmala Nawale's First Reaction After 'Unexpected' Panchayat...
Pune Braces For Early Summer As IMD Warns Temperatures May Touch 36°C Across State
Pune Braces For Early Summer As IMD Warns Temperatures May Touch 36°C Across State