Pune: Hadapsar–Loni Kalbhor & Saswad Road Routes To Get Metro Boost As MahaMetro Issues Tenders | Sourced

Pune: The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MahaMetro) has taken a significant forward step in advancing Pune Metro Phase 2. The corporation has floated tenders for the appointment of consultants for 14 proposed elevated stations on two new corridors: Line 4B and Line 4C. The bids for these tenders are slated to be opened on 5th March 2026.

Line 4B will connect Hadapsar to Loni Kalbhor over a distance of 11.35 km and feature 10 stations. It will include key locations such as Hadapsar Phata, Manjari Phata, Wak Wasti, and Loni Kalbhor. This corridor is intended to enhance metro access between eastern Pune and the rapidly expanding Loni Kalbhor region.

Line 4C, stretching 5.57 km from Hadapsar to Saswad Road railway station, will comprise four elevated stations. They will be Hadapsar Gliding Centre, Phursungi IT Park, Sulabh Garden, and Saswad Road. With Phursungi and Saswad Road witnessing swift residential and industrial development, the corridor is expected to substantially reduce commuting pressure.

The selected consultants will be responsible for the detailed station design. They will look after architecture, structural planning, passenger circulation, and coordination with existing road infrastructure.

As traffic congestion intensifies in areas like Hadapsar, Manjari, Phursungi, and Loni Kalbhor, these new metro links are expected to play a crucial role in strengthening Pune’s public transport system.

The tender announcement marks a transition of Pune Metro Phase 2 from the drawing board to the execution stage. With key areas of Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune city, Hinjawadi, Balewadi, Kharadi, and others planned to be connected by metro, experts hope that the city’s ever-growing traffic problem will be solved.