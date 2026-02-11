 Pimpri-Chinchwad: 23-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide In Chikhali After Phone Argument With Wife In Gujarat
Pimpri-Chinchwad: 23-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide In Chikhali After Phone Argument With Wife In Gujarat

The deceased has been identified as Pratik Sandeep Ghanwate (23, Chikhali). An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered at the Chikhali Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate)

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 12:38 PM IST
article-image
Chikhali Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A shocking incident took place in Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Chikhali area; a man died by suicide as he consumed a poisonous substance, resulting in his death. This happened moments after he spoke with his wife, who is currently in Gujarat. The man breathed his last at a private hospital in the city on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Pratik Sandeep Ghanwate (23, Chikhali). An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered at the Chikhali Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate).

According to police reports, Pratik’s wife has been living in Gujarat state for the past few days. They were having trouble in their long-distance relationship. Family statements confirm that they were always arguing with each other over the phone.

A police official from the Chikhali Police Station told The Free Press Journal, “Pratik was apparently going to go to Gujarat. However, on the eve of his departure, the couple had another huge argument on the phone. On 6th February, he consumed a poisonous substance which resulted in his death on 10th February.”

The deceased’s mother has filed a complaint with Chikhali Police. She has alleged abetment of suicide by her daughter-in-law. Senior Police Inspector Vitthal Salunkhe said that the exact reason behind the suicide couldn't be determined, but the investigation into the case is currently ongoing.

Second Similar Incident Within 15 Days

This is a second similar case within the Pimpri-Chinchwad city, where a man died by suicide due to problems within marriage. On 2nd February, around 10 days ago, it was reported that a 39-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Charholi area after consuming poison. The alleged reason behind this suicide was severe mental stress and domestic discord.

The deceased, Kumar Aishwarya of Charholi Budruk, was under psychological pressure following a criminal case registered against his wife, Preeti Aishwarya, in a Thane real estate transaction. Family members said the case led to frequent arguments between the couple, culminating in a heated dispute on 29th January. Kumar’s condition initially stabilised after hospitalisation but worsened over time, leading to his death. Dighi Police had registered an ADR and are investigating.

