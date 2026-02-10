PCMC Aims To Upgrade Hospital Facilities & Health Campaigns In Pimpri-Chinchwad Under New Mayor Ravi Landge | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Newly elected Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Mayor Ravi Landge on Monday said that healthcare services are the topmost priority. "We are committed to delivering healthcare services to the very last citizen of Pimpri-Chinchwad city," asserted the mayor.

The Mayor made these remarks today during a detailed review meeting of the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) Hospital and the PCMC’s Medical Department held at the Mayor’s office.

The meeting was attended by the Dean of YCM Hospital, Dr Rajendra Wable; Dr Laxman Gophane, Health Medical Officer; Dr Abhaychandra Dadewar, Additional Health Medical Officer; along with other officers and staff of the medical department.

Discussions focused on the city’s growing healthcare needs, hospital facilities, availability of treatments, and the implementation of various health initiatives. Mayor Ravi Landge placed special emphasis on increasing coordination between departments to ensure that common citizens receive prompt, effective, and high-quality medical care.

He further stated that there is a need for everyone to work in synergy to strengthen the Municipal Corporation's medical infrastructure and provide quality treatment to residents.

The meeting also addressed challenges at the departmental level, the strengthening of infrastructure, manpower requirements, the rising number of patients, and the roadmap for upcoming health campaigns. The mayor directed the concerned officials to take concrete measures regarding these issues.

With both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) slamming the civic body for its administrative run of four years, Mayor Landge has made it his mission that during his tenure, he will correct the mistakes.

He began by assessing the biggest problem of Pimpri-Chinchwad, which was water. After that the mayor is also now speaking on other basic rights of the city residents, including health, infrastructure and environment.