 Maharashtra News: Unknown Gang Vandalises Shop In Nashik, Assault Caught On Camera
An unknown gang allegedly attacked a shop in Nashik’s busy Ganjmal area, beating a shopkeeper and vandalising goods. The incident was caught on CCTV and the video has gone viral. Locals intervened to stop the assault, while police have begun efforts to identify the accused.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 08:52 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: A shocking incident has taken place in the busy Ganjmal area of Nashik city when an unknown gang attacked a shop. The entire incident of assault was captured on CCTV cameras in the shop and the area, and the video is going viral. Initial information is that the attack was carried out due to old enmity or dispute. Although the dispute was stopped before it escalated to a large extent due to the intervention of local citizens, the incident caused an atmosphere of fear in the area for some time.

According to the information about the incident, an unknown gang attacked the shopkeeper or a person in the shop. The gang beat him up with sticks, lathis or other objects in their hands, and the goods in the shop were also thrown. The CCTV footage clearly shows the gang attacking and threatening the shopkeeper. After the attack, the gang fled the scene. Locals immediately intervened to stop the dispute and informed the police.

The incident has created an atmosphere of fear among shopkeepers and residents of the Ganjmal area. Locals have demanded that a case be registered against unknown gangs, and the police have started the process of registering a complaint. The police are investigating to identify the accused based on CCTV footage. A case is likely to be registered at Bhadrakali or a nearby police station.

