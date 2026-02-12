Kolhapur: Leopard Leaves Prey After Seeing Infant Monkey Clinging To Mother In Rare Act | Representational Image (AI Generated)

Kolhapur: An unexpected incident occurred in the Jatharwadi forest of Karveer Tehsil, Kolhapur district, that defied these very laws of nature. A hungry leopard had pounced on a troop of monkeys and caught a female monkey in its bloodied jaws. At that very moment, a helpless baby monkey, clinging to its mother, became the peak of nature's sensitivity.

The leopard had indeed hunted the mother monkey, but upon seeing the infant clinging to her, the leopard’s own maternal (paternal) instincts were triggered. Leaving the prey right there, the leopard disappeared into the forest.

In the ruthless law of nature, the game of ‘survival of the fittest’ is played every day. Usually, there is no place for mercy, love, or forgiveness. However, moments like these prove that some emotions, like a mother’s love, are indeed universal.

This act of the leopard proves that motherhood is not just a 'biological duty' but the greatest truth of the universe. Motherhood is not limited to humans; it is equally awake even in fierce predators. This leopard, which rejected its meal despite it being right in front of it, has become the talk of the town.

Officials In Tears

Upon receiving news of the incident, a team from the Forest Department arrived at the spot. Seeing the scene, even the eyes of experienced forest officials filled with tears. The mother monkey lay lifeless, while her infant continued to cling to her. Forest Range Officer Nandkumar Nalawade, Forest Guard Sagar Koli, Forest Guard Vikas Gholap, and Forest Rescue Team Chief Pradeep Sutar immediately moved the infant to a safe location.

Pradeep Sutar, Forest Rescue Team Chief, Kolhapur, said, "Instances of a leopard abandoning its prey are extremely rare. This sensitivity among animals teaches us a lot. We have adopted the infant and will ensure it receives the warmth of motherly care. Only when the infant is capable of taking care of itself will it be released back into the lap of nature."