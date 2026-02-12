 Pune: Trucks Unload Rubble In Riverbed Between Bhide & Lakdi Bridges; Residents Question PMC
Local residents who questioned a truck driver were told that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had instructed them to unload the debris at the spot

Indu BhagatUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 04:38 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Trucks Unload Rubble In Riverbed Between Bhide & Lakdi Bridges; Residents Question PMC | Sourced

Pune: Residents have highlighted that trucks loaded with construction material and waste were allegedly dumping debris in the riverbed behind the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Police Chowky in broad daylight. Local residents who questioned a truck driver were told that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had instructed them to unload the debris at the spot, after which the vehicle left.

"The location falls between Bhide Bridge and Lakdi Bridge, and it's a sensitive area. The incident is particularly very alarming as such dumping earlier took place under the cover of darkness; it is now happening openly during the daytime. What has further raised concern is that PMC’s health inspectors and patrol teams were seen visiting the riverbed area, yet trucks continued to arrive and unload rubble in plain sight," said local resident Avinash Jadhav.

Ketki Rathi, a resident of Shivaji Nagar, said, "We don't know where the construction waste came from, but the entire city is under construction. Every other road is dug up, and many residential projects are going on, so the rubble could have come from private contractors. Citizens have demanded immediate action, warning that continued dumping in the riverbed poses a serious environmental threat if left unchecked."

Meanwhile, Avinash Sapkal, Deputy Commissioner of the Solid Waste Management Department, said, “The site functions as a PMC feeder point. External vehicles cannot directly access the final disposal point. As PMC does not have a dedicated feeder point for rubble, the material is temporarily collected here before being transported onward.”

However, residents allege that this explanation is being misused, as anyone can now come and dump debris here under the pretext of a feeder point, and later, the PMC will be left to clear it.

