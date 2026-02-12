Nashik: CREDAI Launches Phase Two Of Western Ghats Afforestation Drive | Sourced

Nashik: CREDAI (Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India), the country’s largest association of real estate developers, has launched the second phase of its environmental reforestation campaign through its CSR Foundation and member network. The initiative was inaugurated at Karanjgaon village in Dindori taluka of Nashik district.



Under this campaign, around 20 lakh (2 million) saplings will be planted across 25 villages in Maharashtra, informed CREDAI National President Shekhar Patel.



Patel stated that while urbanisation and the real estate sector are witnessing positive growth across the country, fulfilling citizens’ dreams of home ownership must go hand in hand with environmental responsibility. The Western Ghats, which play a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance through biodiversity and water resources, have faced continuous degradation over the past few decades. To address this, CREDAI has undertaken initiatives aimed at biodiversity restoration, groundwater recharge, soil fertility improvement, climate resilience, and creation of sustainable livelihoods.



On this occasion, CREDAI Nashik Metro President Gaurav Thakkar said that the campaign was initiated last year and aims to restore nearly 9,000 acres of degraded forest land. The campaign is being supported by the RAAH Foundation and the local district administration. CREDAI has signed an MoU with the Nashik District Collector to ensure coordination with state government directives.



Over 3,500 acres already restored

So far, more than 3,500 acres of land have been restored through the plantation of native species. Approximately 200 saplings are planted per acre. The project includes multi-year maintenance, third-party audits, and active community participation, ensuring sustainable environmental regeneration, groundwater recharge, soil health improvement, and sustainable livelihood opportunities for local communities.



Several dignitaries and office bearers from CREDAI Nashik Metro, CREDAI Youth Wing, and RAAH Foundation were present at the event.