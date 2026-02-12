Pune: Leopard Attacks Farmer In Broad Daylight In Junnar Area, Triggers Panic | Sourced

Pune: Yet another incident of human-wildlife conflict has come to light in the Otur area of Junnar tehsil in Pune District, as a leopard attacked and seriously injured a young farmer in broad daylight on Wednesday.

This incident has created an atmosphere of fear among farmers and residents, resulting in a strong demand for the Maharashtra Forest Department to take immediate action.

The injured farmer has been identified as Dhananjay Narayan Dumbare (31). The incident occurred in the field of Vijay Gholap, located in the Awali Shivar area. While Dhananjay was watering his onion crop in the afternoon, a leopard lying in wait suddenly pounced on him.

According to available details, since the attack was unexpected, he had no chance to defend himself. He sustained deep wounds to his hands, legs, and stomach. After he shouted for help, nearby farmers and villagers rushed to the spot. Upon hearing the commotion, the leopard fled the scene.

With the help of villagers, Dhananjay Dumbare was immediately admitted to the Otur Primary Health Centre. After receiving primary treatment, he was moved to the Narayangaon Rural Hospital for further care. His condition is currently reported to be stable.

Upon receiving news of the incident, a Maharashtra Forest Department team arrived at the spot. The officers inspected the area and appealed to the citizens to remain alert.

Meanwhile, villagers, concerned by the increasing leopard activity, have demanded that the Forest Department immediately set up a trap cage and increase regular patrolling in the farming areas.