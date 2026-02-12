 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CHB Teachers Demand 11-Month Appointments, ₹1.25 Lakh Monthly Honorarium
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CHB Teachers Demand 11-Month Appointments, ₹1.25 Lakh Monthly Honorarium

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CHB Teachers Demand 11-Month Appointments, ₹1.25 Lakh Monthly Honorarium

The Samiti claimed that there are 12 universities and around 1,100 colleges in the state, where 90% of the teaching work is carried out by CHB teachers. The organisation has alleged that the CHB teachers are being treated as bonded labourers and are not paid an adequate honorarium

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 07:51 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CHB Teachers Demand 11-Month Appointments, ₹1.25 Lakh Monthly Honorarium | Representational Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The CHB Teachers Sangharsh Samiti has demanded that teachers working on a clock-hour basis (CHB) be appointed for 11 months and paid an honourarium of Rs 1.25 lakh per month. The Samiti has also threatened to launch a severe agitation across the state if its demands are not met.

The Samiti claimed that there are 12 universities and around 1,100 colleges in the state, where 90% of the teaching work is carried out by CHB teachers. The organisation has alleged that the CHB teachers are being treated as bonded labourers and are not paid an adequate honorarium.

The teachers have been working under this system since 1983-84 for nearly 49 years. In many places, especially in rural areas, teachers have not been paid an honorarium for a year and have been providing educational services despite severe financial hardship.

Read Also
Kalakar Katta Near Goodluck Café To Be Shifted? Pune Commissioner Inspects Site After Traffic...
article-image

Teachers who have been serving in the same institution for more than 15 to 20 years are required to appear for interviews every year, which the samiti termed a dishonour to their educational qualifications.

FPJ Shorts
Bhiwandi Traffic Chaos: Massive Jam On Mumbai–Nashik Highway As Flyover Works Cripple Vehicular Movement; Ambulances Among Vehicles Stranded | VIDEO
Bhiwandi Traffic Chaos: Massive Jam On Mumbai–Nashik Highway As Flyover Works Cripple Vehicular Movement; Ambulances Among Vehicles Stranded | VIDEO
From Quebec To Alberta: Canada’s Growing Secession Crisis
From Quebec To Alberta: Canada’s Growing Secession Crisis
Commuters Stranded For Nearly An Hour As Massive Jam Hits Mumbai–Nashik Highway Near Bhiwandi
Commuters Stranded For Nearly An Hour As Massive Jam Hits Mumbai–Nashik Highway Near Bhiwandi
IND VS NAM T20 WC 2026: Ishan Kishan Fires Warning To Pakistan, Slams 24-Ball 61 In Delhi
IND VS NAM T20 WC 2026: Ishan Kishan Fires Warning To Pakistan, Slams 24-Ball 61 In Delhi

CHB teachers are given only nine hours of teaching per week, and payments of Rs900 and Rs750 are made under different classifications. They are also required to perform clerical work without additional pay.

The committee has submitted its demands to the state government and reiterated that it will launch a statewide agitation if the issues are not addressed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CHB Teachers Demand 11-Month Appointments, ₹1.25 Lakh Monthly...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CHB Teachers Demand 11-Month Appointments, ₹1.25 Lakh Monthly...
Nashik: Dr Ashok Uike Unveils E-Digital Health Card For Ashram School Students
Nashik: Dr Ashok Uike Unveils E-Digital Health Card For Ashram School Students
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police Constable Recruitment Begins; 12,000 Candidates Compete For 203...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police Constable Recruitment Begins; 12,000 Candidates Compete For 203...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 24 Booked After Mass Copying Detected During Class 12 Board Exam In...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 24 Booked After Mass Copying Detected During Class 12 Board Exam In...
MIDC Plans To Acquire Thousands Of Acres Along The Mumbai-Pune Expressway To Curb Rising Industrial...
MIDC Plans To Acquire Thousands Of Acres Along The Mumbai-Pune Expressway To Curb Rising Industrial...