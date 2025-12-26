Beed Police Seize 4 Tractors, Sand Mining Equipment Worth ₹14 Lakh In Riverside Raid | Photo: File

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a major crackdown against the illegal sand mining mafia, the Georai Police conducted a raid at the Godavari River basin in Mhalaspimpargaon on Wednesday, seizing property worth Rs.14 lakh.

Acting on a tip-off received on December 24, a team led by Assistant Police Inspector (API) Satish Kotkar and Police Sub-Inspector Pradeep Salunke reached the riverbank at approximately 12 noon. The team discovered four to five tractor drivers using ‘kenya’ (scooping attachments) to illegally extract sand from the riverbed, with several heaps of sand already accumulated at the site.

Upon spotting the police van, three of the drivers abandoned their vehicles and managed to flee the scene. However, the police successfully apprehended one suspect, identified as 23-year-old Akash Bhaskar Bhitade, a resident of Gangawadi in Georai tehsil.

"The police have seized four saffron-coloured Swaraj tractors along with the illegal sand-lifting equipment. A case has been registered, and we are currently tracking the other drivers who fled the spot," a police official stated.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Beed Superintendent of Police (SP) Navneet Kanwat, Additional SP Sachin Pandkar, and Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Anil Katke.

PI Kishor Pawar, API Satish Kotkar, PSIs Pradip Salunke and Pradip Adhav, and constables Jitendra Ovhal and Goraksha Doke were involved in the operation. PSI Pradip Salunke is leading further investigation into the matter.