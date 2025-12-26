 Beed Police Seize 4 Tractors, Sand Mining Equipment Worth ₹14 Lakh In Riverside Raid
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneBeed Police Seize 4 Tractors, Sand Mining Equipment Worth ₹14 Lakh In Riverside Raid

Beed Police Seize 4 Tractors, Sand Mining Equipment Worth ₹14 Lakh In Riverside Raid

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Beed Superintendent of Police (SP) Navneet Kanwat, Additional SP Sachin Pandkar, and Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Anil Katke

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 06:47 PM IST
article-image
Beed Police Seize 4 Tractors, Sand Mining Equipment Worth ₹14 Lakh In Riverside Raid | Photo: File

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a major crackdown against the illegal sand mining mafia, the Georai Police conducted a raid at the Godavari River basin in Mhalaspimpargaon on Wednesday, seizing property worth Rs.14 lakh.

Acting on a tip-off received on December 24, a team led by Assistant Police Inspector (API) Satish Kotkar and Police Sub-Inspector Pradeep Salunke reached the riverbank at approximately 12 noon. The team discovered four to five tractor drivers using ‘kenya’ (scooping attachments) to illegally extract sand from the riverbed, with several heaps of sand already accumulated at the site.

Read Also
Mumbai-Pune Missing Link Project 93% Complete: Check Photos; Smart Features
article-image

Upon spotting the police van, three of the drivers abandoned their vehicles and managed to flee the scene. However, the police successfully apprehended one suspect, identified as 23-year-old Akash Bhaskar Bhitade, a resident of Gangawadi in Georai tehsil.

"The police have seized four saffron-coloured Swaraj tractors along with the illegal sand-lifting equipment. A case has been registered, and we are currently tracking the other drivers who fled the spot," a police official stated.

FPJ Shorts
India Imposes Anti-Dumping Duty On Chinese Steel And Refrigerant Gas Imports
India Imposes Anti-Dumping Duty On Chinese Steel And Refrigerant Gas Imports
'This Is Not Just About Posting Stories...': Elvish Yadav Raises Concern About Bangladeshi Hindus
'This Is Not Just About Posting Stories...': Elvish Yadav Raises Concern About Bangladeshi Hindus
UP BJP Draws Red Line On Caste-Based Meetings After Brahmin Legislators’ Gathering, Warns MLAs And MLCs Of Disciplinary Action
UP BJP Draws Red Line On Caste-Based Meetings After Brahmin Legislators’ Gathering, Warns MLAs And MLCs Of Disciplinary Action
Concept Medical Group Hosts CII Industry Delegation At Surat SEZ, Showcases Manufacturing Innovation Excellence And Global Quality Standards
Concept Medical Group Hosts CII Industry Delegation At Surat SEZ, Showcases Manufacturing Innovation Excellence And Global Quality Standards

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Beed Superintendent of Police (SP) Navneet Kanwat, Additional SP Sachin Pandkar, and Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Anil Katke.

Read Also
Pune Civic Polls: Kejriwal, Sisodia, Mann Named Star Campaigners As AAP Goes Solo On All 165 Seats
article-image

PI Kishor Pawar, API Satish Kotkar, PSIs Pradip Salunke and Pradip Adhav, and constables Jitendra Ovhal and Goraksha Doke were involved in the operation. PSI Pradip Salunke is leading further investigation into the matter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik’s Ashoka Buildcon Wins CIA World Award For Road Construction Projects

Nashik’s Ashoka Buildcon Wins CIA World Award For Road Construction Projects

A Road That Kept Its Promise: How Pune's JM Road Survived 50 Years Without Potholes

A Road That Kept Its Promise: How Pune's JM Road Survived 50 Years Without Potholes

Beed Police Seize 4 Tractors, Sand Mining Equipment Worth ₹14 Lakh In Riverside Raid

Beed Police Seize 4 Tractors, Sand Mining Equipment Worth ₹14 Lakh In Riverside Raid

Pune: 6 Shopkeepers Booked For Selling Fake Apple Accessories In Budhwar Peth; Goods Worth ₹10.39...

Pune: 6 Shopkeepers Booked For Selling Fake Apple Accessories In Budhwar Peth; Goods Worth ₹10.39...

Pune: Warje Malwadi Police Crack Two Major Housebreak Cases, Seize Gold & Cash Worth Over ₹1.5...

Pune: Warje Malwadi Police Crack Two Major Housebreak Cases, Seize Gold & Cash Worth Over ₹1.5...