Pune Civic Polls: Kejriwal, Sisodia, Mann Named Star Campaigners As AAP Goes Solo On All 165 Seats

In the upcoming Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to contest solo on all 165 seats across the 41 wards. Recently, two lists containing 41 candidates have been published by the party, and the remaining ones will be announced soon.

Pune City Conveyor Mukund Kirdat told the Indian Express, “The party would be going solo in the polls without any alliance. Senior party members such as Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, Manish Sisodia, and Sanjay Singh, among others, have been named as star campaigners for the local body polls in Maharashtra next month.”

“We want to contest alone in these polls. In Maharashtra, we have seen that ideology is not an issue at all; everyone is aligning with everyone else. Alliances are being made to clinch power. The common man also hates this type of politics of convenience. We are the alternative.” Kirdat said.

“The party would work on a ‘development agenda’, similar to the campaigns in Delhi and Punjab. Issues such as education, transport, healthcare, and women’s safety will be on our agenda. Our candidates will also give an affidavit on stamp paper to the voters that they will not leave the party and will work on the issues,” he explained.

Environmental issues, especially related to the Mula-Mutha riverfront development project is also something the party will focus on, added Kirdat. In the recently concluded municipal council elections, the party won just one seat in the Ahilyanagar district.