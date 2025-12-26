A Road That Kept Its Promise: How Pune's JM Road Survived 50 Years Without Potholes |

As Pune rings in the New Year on January 1, 2026, it might be worth taking a closer look at one of its most familiar streets—Jangli Maharaj Road. Over the past five decades, this once-sleepy stretch on the city’s fringes has evolved into one of Pune’s busiest corridors, lined with malls, showrooms, constant traffic, and even a metro line passing overhead.

Amid all this change, one thing has remained remarkably constant. The road itself—unchanged in its width and form—has stood the test of time. After 50 years, it shows no cracks, no dents, and not a single pothole, making it an extraordinary exception in today’s urban landscape.

The origins of this engineering marvel date back to the early 1970s. In 1972, Maharashtra faced a severe drought, followed by devastating floods the next year that left Pune’s roads in ruins. At the time, 21-year-old corporator and Standing Committee chairman Shrikant Shirole questioned why Mumbai, which experiences heavier rainfall, did not face similar road degradation.

Pune’s city engineers revealed that a Parsi-owned company in Mumbai, Recondo, used an advanced “hot mix” technology that produced longer-lasting roads. Determined to replicate this success, Shirole personally approached the company and convinced its owners to take on the JM Road project.

The 2.3-kilometre stretch’s construction started in 1974. Defying typical bureaucratic practice, no public tender was issued. Instead, the work was awarded to Recondo and was handed over to the Pune Municipal Corporation on January 1, 1976, with an never seen before written guarantee: there would be no repairs needed for a decade, or the entire road would be redone free of cost. Five decades later, the promise still holds.

Reportedly, the JM road project, costing ₹15 lakh at the time, when gold was ₹200 per tola and petrol 80 paise per litre, remains an unmatched example of efficiency and durability.

Despite their engineering wonder, the Recondo brothers never received another project in Pune. Shirole candidly attributed the road’s enduring quality to the absence of corruption, noting in a 2022 interview that political changes and vested interests later prevented the same standards from being upheld.

Over the years, the Recondo brothers reportedly parted ways, and their company, Recondo Developers & Contractors Pvt. Ltd., ceased to exist, but JM Road remains a living testament to their craftsmanship.

Today, JM Road is a testament to what is possible when public infrastructure is built with mastery, integrity, and long-term vision, a rarity in modern infrastructure.