 Pune: 6 Shopkeepers Booked For Selling Fake Apple Accessories In Budhwar Peth; Goods Worth ₹10.39 Lakh Seized
Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 06:35 PM IST
article-image
Apple | Pixabay

Pune Police have registered cases against six shopkeepers in the Tapkir Galli area of Budhwar Peth for selling counterfeit mobile accessories of tech giant Apple. Fake products worth ₹10.39 lakh were seized during the raid.

The complaint was lodged at the Faraskhana police station by Vijay Yashwant Sagelkar (50), a resident of Bandra, Mumbai, who is an authorised representative of Apple Inc. The accused have been identified as Kasnaram Ghigaji Chaudhary (25), Mukesh Purikaran Purigoswami (29), Manish Karmiram Choudhary (37), Jogsingh Rupsingh Rajput (35), Hiteshkumar Magharam Purohit (25) and Rajeshchandra Krishnachandra Goyal (60), residents of various parts of Pune.

article-image

According to the police, Sagelkar works with Apple Inc. to identify and take action against those involved in the manufacture, storage and sale of counterfeit Apple products. He has received company training to identify fake accessories that closely resemble original Apple products.

Based on information that counterfeit Apple mobile accessories were being sold in Samarth Plaza Building and the Adorn Business Centre in Budhwar Peth, a joint police team conducted simultaneous raids at multiple locations.

The action was carried out by PSI Jadhav and other personnel from the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police Hrishikesh Rawale, along with officers from Faraskhana police station, including PSI Santosh Gore, who is investigating the case.

article-image

During the raids, police seized fake Apple products such as iPhone batteries, logo-branded back panels, USB power adapters, USB cables, ear pods, headphones, MagSafe power adapters and mobile covers. The seizures were made from shops including Prem Telecom, Raj Telecom Shop, Om Rajeshwar Shop, Raj Sales, Hira Mobile Spares and Goyal Mobile.

In total, counterfeit goods worth ₹10,39,700 were confiscated. Further investigation is underway.

