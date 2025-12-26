Pune Police Seizes ₹1.08 Cr In Prohibition Raid In Kondhwa; Viral Video Shows Cops Counting Cash Amid Heap Of Money |

Pune: Pune Police seized more than Rs 1 crore cash in a prohibition raid in Kondhwa Jurisdiction on Wednesday. During the operation, the police seized a large quantity of illegal liquor collectively valued at Rs 3.46 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Amar Kaur alias Madrikaur Dadasing Juni, Dildar Singh Dadasing Juni, and Devashri Juni Singh, who were allegedly involved in illegal liquor sales.

According to the police, a raid was conducted in a house at Kakade Vasti Gali No. 2 in the Kondhwa area based on information received through an informant.

Pune Police seize more than Rs 1 crore in cash in raid in Kondhwa pic.twitter.com/EbqJnJacb3 — Pune First (@Pune_First) December 26, 2025

During the raid, liquor worth Rs 2 lakh was found in that house. Later, during further investigation in the house, a sum of Rs 1 crore 85 thousand was found in a cupboard.

Details On Seized Liquor

It took more than 2 hours to count the cash found in the room. Additionally the the seized stock included 80 pouches of 50 ml liquor worth Rs 1,600, two cans of 35 metres each containing a total of 70 litres of liquor valued at Rs 28,000, 220 bottles of No. 1 whisky worth Rs 48,400, 183 bottles of IB whisky worth Rs 40,260, 224 bottles of RS 180 ml worth Rs 56,000, 20 bottles of RS 90 ml worth Rs 2,800, 32 bottles of Classic Gold worth Rs 4,800, 38 bottles of Volkan Blue worth Rs 6,080, 43 bottles of Derby Special worth Rs 6,880, 48 bottles of Old Monk rum worth Rs 10,320, and 77 bottles of Tango Punch worth Rs 6,160. The total value of the seized liquor was estimated at Rs 2,05,900.

In addition, cash amounting to Rs 1,41,050 was found at the spot, taking the total seizure during the raid to Rs 3,46,950. According to the officials further investigation is underway, and police are probing the source of the liquor and cash, as well as possible links to a larger illegal supply network.