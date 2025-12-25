Late-Night Loud Music, Illegal Parking: Pune's Koregaon Park Residents Demand Action Against Restro Bars | Canva AI

Residents of Koregaon Park, an upscale area in Pune, have raised serious concerns over the persistent nuisance caused by restro bars operating in predominantly residential areas, particularly in Lane No. 7, stretching from QORA Cocktail Bar & Kitchen to the Koregaon Park Police Station Road.

According to residents of Suyojana Bungalow Society, valet parking by restro bars has led to guest vehicles being parked illegally on footpaths, forcing pedestrians, especially senior citizens, to walk on the road, posing a major safety risk. “The footpath meant for walking has become completely inaccessible. This is extremely dangerous for elderly residents,” said Rishikesh Palekar, a resident living close to the Koregaon Park Police Station.

Residents claim they have submitted multiple complaints and photographic evidence to the traffic police, but no concrete action has been taken. Requests to install bollards to prevent illegal parking have also allegedly been ignored.

Apart from parking issues, residents also complained about loud music being played late into the night. “Just yesterday, loud music continued till around 4 am. This disturbance affects senior citizens, sick residents, and children preparing for exams,” Palekar added.

Rohan Desai, founder member of the Koregaon Park Residents Welfare Association (KPRWA), speaking to The Free Press Journal, said the situation reflects the government’s desperation to generate revenue at the cost of citizens’ peace. “I have complained to the Commissioner of Police and will also tweet, tagging the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. We strongly suspect that many of these restro bars do not have mandatory fire NOCs, FL-3 parking permits, and are violating several other norms, including conducting business in designated parking areas,” Desai said. He urged the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to strictly enforce existing regulations.

Dr Kalindi, a resident of Oxford Hallmark, Lane No. 7, highlighted the policy of allowing a high concentration of commercial establishments in residential areas. “Permits should not be granted unless there is adequate parking and proper soundproofing. There should also be a cap on the number of commercial establishments per square kilometre in residential zones,” she said, adding that the narrow lanes of Koregaon Park simply cannot handle the traffic.

In a formal appeal addressed to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is also Pune's Guardian Minister, residents highlighted their distress following reports that bars may be allowed to operate until 5 am. They warned that such decisions would further worsen the situation in residential lanes like Lane No. 7, where restro bars are already allegedly functioning in violation of norms.