 Pune VIDEO: BSP's Sanghamitra Chaudhari Celebrates Historic Win With Elephant Procession In Baramati
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune VIDEO: BSP's Sanghamitra Chaudhari Celebrates Historic Win With Elephant Procession In Baramati

Pune VIDEO: BSP's Sanghamitra Chaudhari Celebrates Historic Win With Elephant Procession In Baramati

The Nationalist Congress Party, buoyed by the confidence from the assembly elections, was in a state of overconfidence, expecting to win all the seats. But the voters delivered a shock.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 01:38 PM IST
article-image
Pune VIDEO: BSP's Sanghamitra Chaudhari Celebrates Historic Win With Elephant Procession In Baramati |

Baramati: She practices law in the Supreme Court. She is highly educated. She is aware of her issues. She can solve her problems more aggressively. Perhaps what can happen if this perception is more effectively ingrained in the minds of the people is evident from the politics of Baramati. The people of Baramati have elected the youngest corporator. Her name is Sanghamitra Kaluram Chaudhari! She was given a victory procession on an elephant on Thursday.

Baramati's politics is seen to be different every time, and in such a way that Supriya Sule's party, which received a huge majority in the Lok Sabha elections, received a lukewarm response in the municipal elections! On the other hand, Ajit Pawar, who faced a major defeat in the Lok Sabha, received overwhelming support from the people in the assembly elections.

The Nationalist Congress Party, buoyed by the confidence from the assembly elections, was in a state of overconfidence, expecting to win all the seats. But the voters delivered a shock.

Pune VIDEO: BSP's Sanghamitra Chaudhari Celebrates Historic Win With Elephant Procession In Baramati

Pune VIDEO: BSP's Sanghamitra Chaudhari Celebrates Historic Win With Elephant Procession In Baramati |

Beware of taking the voters for granted! Giving this message, the people of Baramati cast their votes in different ways in different wards. They want development, and for that, your leadership is acceptable. But when it comes to choosing our representative, we will choose them in our own way – this is the message the voters gave, and a total of six candidates were elected. Among them was Sanghamitra Kaluram Chaudhari, the young corporator from the Bahujan Samaj Party.

FPJ Shorts
Caught On Cam: Egyptian Man Tries To Forcefully Kiss Russian YouTuber In China, Grabs Her By Neck In Public
Caught On Cam: Egyptian Man Tries To Forcefully Kiss Russian YouTuber In China, Grabs Her By Neck In Public
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Attacks Uddhav Thackeray Over Alliance Politics, Says 'True Face Of UBT Revealed, Public Will Give Befitting Response' | Video
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Attacks Uddhav Thackeray Over Alliance Politics, Says 'True Face Of UBT Revealed, Public Will Give Befitting Response' | Video
Sachin Tendulkar Visited Tadoba Tiger Reserve: Find Out What Makes This Wildlife Safari So Special?
Sachin Tendulkar Visited Tadoba Tiger Reserve: Find Out What Makes This Wildlife Safari So Special?
VIDEO: Jaipur Crowd Heckle Jagmohan Nagarkoti After Taking Rohit Sharma's Catch During Vijay Hazare Trophy Match
VIDEO: Jaipur Crowd Heckle Jagmohan Nagarkoti After Taking Rohit Sharma's Catch During Vijay Hazare Trophy Match

Sanghamitra's victory has also shown the entire state how important the Constitution is and how important each vote and the right to vote are. In a state where it is being made to seem that elections are won by spending huge sums of money, Sanghamitra, from an ordinary family and the daughter of a social activist, has won, bringing glory to her father's name. 

Read Also
Mumbai-Pune Missing Link Project 93% Complete: Check Photos; Smart Features
article-image

Her success is currently the subject of discussion throughout the state. Today, when Sanghamitra was taken out in a procession on an elephant, the people of Baramati came out onto the streets as if it were their own daughter's procession, and began to applaud her.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Gautam Adani, Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar To Share Stage At AI Centre Inauguration In Baramati...

Pune: Gautam Adani, Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar To Share Stage At AI Centre Inauguration In Baramati...

Former NCP-SP Pune City Chief Prashant Jagtap To Join Congress Today

Former NCP-SP Pune City Chief Prashant Jagtap To Join Congress Today

Pune Police Seizes ₹1.08 Cr In Prohibition Raid In Kondhwa; Viral Video Shows Cops Counting Cash...

Pune Police Seizes ₹1.08 Cr In Prohibition Raid In Kondhwa; Viral Video Shows Cops Counting Cash...

Pune: Ajit Pawar-Sharad Pawar Reunion Picture To Be Clear In Two Days, Says NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar...

Pune: Ajit Pawar-Sharad Pawar Reunion Picture To Be Clear In Two Days, Says NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: State-Level Literary Contest At Deogiri College On Dec 29–30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: State-Level Literary Contest At Deogiri College On Dec 29–30