Pune VIDEO: BSP's Sanghamitra Chaudhari Celebrates Historic Win With Elephant Procession In Baramati |

Baramati: She practices law in the Supreme Court. She is highly educated. She is aware of her issues. She can solve her problems more aggressively. Perhaps what can happen if this perception is more effectively ingrained in the minds of the people is evident from the politics of Baramati. The people of Baramati have elected the youngest corporator. Her name is Sanghamitra Kaluram Chaudhari! She was given a victory procession on an elephant on Thursday.

21 year old Sanghamitra Victrory rally on elephant

She’s BSP winner from Baramati nagar corporation

Notice Akash anand flex in her hand pic.twitter.com/b7AKV73QJU — Ravi Ratan (@scribe_it) December 25, 2025

Baramati's politics is seen to be different every time, and in such a way that Supriya Sule's party, which received a huge majority in the Lok Sabha elections, received a lukewarm response in the municipal elections! On the other hand, Ajit Pawar, who faced a major defeat in the Lok Sabha, received overwhelming support from the people in the assembly elections.

The Nationalist Congress Party, buoyed by the confidence from the assembly elections, was in a state of overconfidence, expecting to win all the seats. But the voters delivered a shock.



Pune VIDEO: BSP's Sanghamitra Chaudhari Celebrates Historic Win With Elephant Procession In Baramati |

Beware of taking the voters for granted! Giving this message, the people of Baramati cast their votes in different ways in different wards. They want development, and for that, your leadership is acceptable. But when it comes to choosing our representative, we will choose them in our own way – this is the message the voters gave, and a total of six candidates were elected. Among them was Sanghamitra Kaluram Chaudhari, the young corporator from the Bahujan Samaj Party.

Sanghamitra's victory has also shown the entire state how important the Constitution is and how important each vote and the right to vote are. In a state where it is being made to seem that elections are won by spending huge sums of money, Sanghamitra, from an ordinary family and the daughter of a social activist, has won, bringing glory to her father's name.

Her success is currently the subject of discussion throughout the state. Today, when Sanghamitra was taken out in a procession on an elephant, the people of Baramati came out onto the streets as if it were their own daughter's procession, and began to applaud her.