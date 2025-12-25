Nashik: Igatpuri's 151-Year-Old Sacred Heart Church Celebrates Christmas With Fervour |

Nashik: The Christian community in Igatpuri celebrated Christmas, the birthday of Lord Jesus Christ, with great enthusiasm on December 25th. The 151-year-old Sacred Heart Church (Sacred Heart of Jesus Church) from the British era, along with other churches and religious sites, have been beautifully decorated with lights. Beautiful nativity scenes depicting the birth of Jesus Christ have been erected in the churches.

Special stones from Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Cana, Jericho, Jordan, and Egypt have been used for these nativity scenes. With the painting and decorations complete, all religious sites are ready to welcome Christmas and the New Year.

The Christian community in the city has organised prayer meetings, hymns, and social activities. The midnight mass at the Sacred Heart Church and the special decoration of the Christmas tree were the main attractions.

History of Sacred Heart Church

Located a short distance from the Igatpuri railway station on Post Office Road, this church dates back to 1868. A small Catholic community had formed around the workers of the Great Indian Peninsula (GIP) Railway.

The current building was completed in 1881 and dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Situated amidst lush green forests, this church is under the care of the Dominican Order of Preachers (OP). It is a parish of approximately 500 Catholics.

Here, institutions such as Holy Family Convent and School (run by the Daughters of the Cross), Satyagiri Dominican Retreat Center (popular for spiritual retreats, meditation, and prayer), and Satyānjali Formation House are associated with it.

The church is historically significant due to its peaceful atmosphere, the beautiful stained glass behind the altar, and the old graves dating back to the 1870s.

Located in the scenic Western Ghats, this church is always open to visitors seeking peace and spiritual growth.