State Prize-Winning Painting By Nashik Teacher Earns Place In Zimbabwe Art Museum

Nashik: On the occasion of the Baswant Honey Bee Festival 2025, a state-level Baswant Painting Competition was organized at Baswant Garden, Pimpalgaon, in which Rajesh Bhimraj Sawant, an art teacher at D.D. Bitco Boys High School and Junior College, Nashik, and an internationally acclaimed artist, achieved remarkable success.

Sawant was awarded the State-Level First Prize for Best Painting, which included a cash prize of ₹11,000, presented at the hands of MP Bhaskar Bhagare. The award ceremony was graced by eminent dignitaries including Ankush Shinde, IPS (Retd.), Former Police Commissioner, Pune, Adinath Chavan, sr journalist, along with office bearers and representatives of the Baswant Honey Bee Garden.

The award-winning painting, created in acrylic on canvas, has received international recognition and will be permanently exhibited and preserved with honor at an Art Museum in Zimbabwe, Africa.



The artwork realistically and vividly depicts a honeybee collecting nectar from a flower, highlighting the crucial role of bees as an essential component of nature and global biodiversity. The painting is noted for its fine detailing, lifelike expression, balanced composition, and harmonious color palette, making it visually captivating and aesthetically powerful.