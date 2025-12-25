 Speeding Vehicle Kills Leopard Near Nashik Highway; Driver Flees
On Wednesday, December 24, at around 9:30 PM, an adult female leopard attempting to cross the highway near Wadivare in the Nashik area was hit by an unknown speeding vehicle. The leopard, seriously injured in the collision, died on the spot. The driver fled the scene.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 05:08 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: On Wednesday, December 24, at around 9:30 PM, an adult female leopard attempting to cross the highway near Wadivare in the Nashik area was hit by an unknown speeding vehicle. The leopard, seriously injured in the collision, died on the spot. The driver fled the scene.

A crowd of motorists gathered after seeing the leopard lying dead in the middle of the road. Some 'daring' citizens attempted to touch the leopard, to ascertain if it was alive or dead. The viral video shows some people stroking the leopard's neck and stomach. Aware eyewitnesses said that a major tragedy could have occurred if the leopard had even a little life left in it.

The incident was reported to the forest officials of Nashik and Igatpuri forest ranges. As the incident occurred near Viloli and Raigadnagar, the Igatpuri forest range team immediately rushed to the spot, took custody of the dead leopard, and shifted it to Igatpuri. A post-mortem examination will be conducted by veterinarians on Friday.

article-image

Incidents of leopards entering human settlements and road accidents involving leopards are increasing in Nashik district. Citizens are urged not to touch wild animals and to inform the Forest Department (Helpline 1926) if such incidents occur.

Speeding Vehicle Kills Leopard Near Nashik Highway; Driver Flees

Speeding Vehicle Kills Leopard Near Nashik Highway; Driver Flees

