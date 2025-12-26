 BJP Inaugurates Election Office In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Amid Fears of Rebellion
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 08:36 PM IST
The BJP office established for the upcoming municipal corporation election was inaugurated on Thursday. BJP workers and election aspirants were full of enthusiasm, but senior leaders are fearing a large-scale rebellion within the party. Every leader, in their speeches, appealed to party workers to remain patient, as only one candidate would get the party ticket.

The BJP office was inaugurated at the Tapadiya Kasliwal Ground on Thursday, and further election activities will be conducted from here. As the corporation elections are being conducted after ten years, many aspirants are enthusiastic about contesting. Aspirants and party workers gathered in large numbers during the inauguration.

State OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save, MP Dr Bhagwat Karad, MLC Sanjay Kenekar, MLA Anuradha Chavan, city president Kishor Shitole, election chief Sameer Rajurkar, former mayor Bapu Ghadamode, Anil Makariye and other senior leaders were present.

The BJP has recently conducted interviews of aspiring candidates. Most aspirants are keen to contest on a BJP ticket. Moreover, the BJP will have to give half of the seats to its Mahayuti partners. Hence, leaders are worried that those who do not get tickets may join other parties or contest independently. Therefore, leaders, in their speeches, urged party workers and aspirants to exercise patience.

Additionally, leaders from other political parties have recently joined the BJP. These include Jana Kamble, Raju Vaidya, Manoj Gangve, Naresh Bhalerao, Asha Bhalerao, Akshay Khedkar, Shilparani Wadkar, Kirti Shinde, Jyoti Abhang, Ashish Suradkar, Gajanan Gauda Patil and others. Hence, it is likely that old BJP members may be dissatisfied if newly inducted members are given candidatures.

