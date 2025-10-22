VIDEO: Tension At Diwali Pahat In Pune's Sarasbaug As Argument Between Two Groups Turns Violent | Video Screengrab

An argument broke out between two groups at the Diwali Pahat programme at Sarasbaug in Pune on Wednesday. The argument escalated into a fight. However, the police immediately intervened and settled the dispute, preventing the matter from taking a serious turn.

Watch Video:

This comes against the backdrop of objections from some Hindutva organisations to organising Diwali Pahat at Sarasbaug. The organisers had earlier announced the cancellation of the event, citing threats issued on social media for safety reasons. However, after Pune Police intervened on Tuesday and assured protection, the organisers decided to go ahead with the annual event on Diwali Padwa Day (today, October 22).

Citing social media threats, the organisers issued a statement on Monday announcing the cancellation of the programme. “We decided to step back reluctantly. When police officers are already working tirelessly during the Diwali season, we did not wish to create additional law-and-order pressure on them. The event has always represented joy and cultural unity. We didn’t want any unfortunate incident to cast a shadow on that spirit or on Pune’s musical tradition.”

However, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar assured the organisers of protection. “The police have taken serious note of threats made on social media. Strict action has already been initiated against those attempting to create fear or disturb public harmony. Citizens and organisers are requested to celebrate the festival in a safe and joyful environment. Pune Police will ensure full security at Sarasbaug and across the city,” Kumar said.

What is Diwali Pahat?

Diwali Pahat is an early-morning musical programme. It has been a beloved part of the city’s Diwali celebrations, drawing thousands of citizens to Sarasbaug. This is the 28th year of the event.