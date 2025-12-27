Maharashtra Politics: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Aaditya Thackeray Targets BJP Over Nashik Tree-Cutting Plan, Says It Wants ‘Raavan Raj’ | VIDEO

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray addresses party workers in Nashik while criticising the BJP over the proposed tree-cutting plan for Kumbh Mela preparations | X - @AUThackeray

Nashik, Dec 27: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday attacked the BJP over the proposed plan to cut trees in Nashik as part of the Kumbh Mela 2027 preparations, saying the ruling party wants to bring ‘Raavan Raj’ in the city.

Alliance Of Opposition Parties To Be Finalised

Addressing party workers here ahead of the January 15 polls to the Nashik Municipal Corporation, Thackeray said an alliance of the Sena (UBT), the MNS, Congress and the NCP (SP) in the city will be finalised by the day’s end.

Vision For Medical College And Civic Reforms

The former Maharashtra minister said he envisages a medical college in Nashik under its civic body, just like the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. He also promised better transportation services in the city and lower taxes.

‘BJP’s Hindutva Is Political,’ Alleges Thackeray

“If the BJP had Ram in their mind, they would not have chopped the Tapovan. It wants to give that land to builders,” he alleged, claiming that the party’s Hindutva is more political. “It wants to bring Raavan Raj,” he further claimed.

Tree-Cutting Plan Sparks Opposition, NGT Steps In

The Nashik civic body had proposed to cut trees in the Tapovan area of the city to make way for a ‘Sadhu Gram’ colony. The move was bitterly opposed by locals, green activists and the Opposition. Earlier this month, the National Green Tribunal halted the civic body’s plan until January 15.

BJP Accused Of Favouring Developers

Thackeray said the BJP is hungry to “swallow Maharashtra and gift it to developers”. This "hunger" is to finish Maharashtra, cities and take the country backwards, he said.

"There is no employment for the youth and women. Forests are not secure anymore, and there is no improvement in the condition of the cities," Thackeray said.

Municipal Polls Across Maharashtra On January 15

Polls to 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra, including the Nashik civic body, will be held on January 15, while votes will be counted the next day. The process to file nominations commenced on December 23 and will end on December 30.

