'Will Stand Before Bulldozers': Aaditya Thackeray Supports Lokmanya Nagar Protesters In Pune | Anand Chaini

Local citizens have been staging protests over the past few days against the stay imposed by the Chief Minister’s Office on the Lokmanya Nagar redevelopment project, located in the central part of Pune city.

Against this backdrop, while on a visit to Pune today, Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) leader and MLA Aaditya Thackeray met the residents and strongly criticised the Mahayuti government.

Speaking on the occasion, Aaditya said, “I stand firmly with the residents of Lokmanya Nagar.” He said that immediately after the local MLA recommended the project, the Chief Minister’s Office imposed a stay on it. This decision is suspicious and amounts to injustice towards the citizens.

He further stated, “If in the future there is any attempt to forcibly bring in bulldozers here, I will be the first to stand in front of them. I will not allow any attack on people’s homes or their rights. The government must immediately find a solution to this issue, he added.

Raising questions about the project in Pune, he asked, “Is there now an attempt to create a ‘small Adani’ in Pune? We will never allow this plot of about sixteen and a half acres of valuable land in Lokmanya Nagar to be handed over to anyone. This attempt to usurp people’s rights will be thwarted by us by taking to the streets and through the strength of the people, he said.