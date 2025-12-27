Pune: 72-Year-Old Man Held For Molesting 13-Year-Old Girl After Luring Her To His Christmas Party | Free Pik

The Kalepadal police in Pune have arrested a 72-year-old man for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl after luring her into his home under the pretext of a Christmas celebration. The incident took place on the night of December 24 around 8:30 pm.

The accused has been identified as Qutubuddin Ali Mohammad, a resident of Raheja Society in Mohammadwadi.

According to the police, the victim’s mother filed a formal complaint at the Kalepadal police station, leading to the arrest.

Accused Mohammad approached the minor girl and lured her with the promise of a Christmas party. He reportedly forced her to eat chocolates and convinced her to accompany him to his flat.

Once inside, Muhammad allegedly locked the door and asked the girl, "Now, teach me how to dance." Later, he did obscene acts.

Later, the victim informed her mother about the incident. Following the mother's complaint, the police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused was promptly taken into custody, and the matter is under investigation.