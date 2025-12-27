‘Neki Ka Kaam, Andekar Ka Naam’: Murder-Accused Bandu Andekar Sparks Uproar While Filing PMC Poll Nomination In Pune | Anand Chaini

Pune: Murder accused and alleged gangster Bandu, alias Suryakant Ranoji Andekar, on Saturday arrived at the Bhawani Peth Ward Office to file his nomination for the upcoming Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections. Across Maharashtra, the polls are scheduled for 15th January 2026. Andekar is in judicial custody, as he has been accused of murder, killing his grandson in a revenge killing of his son.

The visit, made under police escort, drew attention after Andekar was heard shouting, “Neki ka kaam, Andekar ka naam!” which translates to “A deed of goodness, the name of Andekar.” After that, he headed toward the office to sign his papers.

Andekar Family Filing Nominations In Bhawani Peth Ward Office | Anand Chaini

The court-allowed visit comes a day after a special MCOCA court granted conditional permission to Andekar, his sister-in-law Laxmi Andekar, and daughter-in-law Sonali Andekar to submit their nominations. The court emphasised that contesting elections is a constitutional right but directed that none of the accused should take out rallies, deliver campaign speeches, or raise slogans during the escort. Andekar’s chant outside the ward office may now raise questions about compliance.

All three are accused of the murder of 22-year-old Ayush Komkar, Andekar’s grandson, who was shot dead in Nana Peth on 5th September 2024. The killing is linked to a long-standing family feud; Ayush’s father, Ganesh Komkar, is already an accused in the earlier murder of former NCP corporator Vanraj Andekar, Bandu Andekar’s son. In total, 18 people are in custody in connection with the Komkar case. Ayush Komkar was the son of Bandu Andekar’s daughter.

Nomination forms for PMC polls must be submitted by 30th December, with campaigning expected to intensify after scrutiny is completed. Saturday’s developments have sparked discussions in political and legal circles about the boundaries of democratic rights for accused individuals awaiting trial.

(With Inputs From PTI)