 ‘Neki Ka Kaam, Andekar Ka Naam’: Murder-Accused Bandu Andekar Sparks Uproar While Filing PMC Poll Nomination In Pune
e-Paper Get App
HomePune‘Neki Ka Kaam, Andekar Ka Naam’: Murder-Accused Bandu Andekar Sparks Uproar While Filing PMC Poll Nomination In Pune

‘Neki Ka Kaam, Andekar Ka Naam’: Murder-Accused Bandu Andekar Sparks Uproar While Filing PMC Poll Nomination In Pune

The visit, made under police escort, drew attention after Andekar was heard shouting, “Neki ka kaam, Andekar ka naam!” which translates to “A deed of goodness, the name of Andekar.” After that, he headed toward the office to sign his papers

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 04:38 PM IST
article-image
‘Neki Ka Kaam, Andekar Ka Naam’: Murder-Accused Bandu Andekar Sparks Uproar While Filing PMC Poll Nomination In Pune | Anand Chaini

Pune: Murder accused and alleged gangster Bandu, alias Suryakant Ranoji Andekar, on Saturday arrived at the Bhawani Peth Ward Office to file his nomination for the upcoming Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections. Across Maharashtra, the polls are scheduled for 15th January 2026. Andekar is in judicial custody, as he has been accused of murder, killing his grandson in a revenge killing of his son.

The visit, made under police escort, drew attention after Andekar was heard shouting, “Neki ka kaam, Andekar ka naam!” which translates to “A deed of goodness, the name of Andekar.” After that, he headed toward the office to sign his papers.

Andekar Family Filing Nominations In Bhawani Peth Ward Office

Andekar Family Filing Nominations In Bhawani Peth Ward Office | Anand Chaini

The court-allowed visit comes a day after a special MCOCA court granted conditional permission to Andekar, his sister-in-law Laxmi Andekar, and daughter-in-law Sonali Andekar to submit their nominations. The court emphasised that contesting elections is a constitutional right but directed that none of the accused should take out rallies, deliver campaign speeches, or raise slogans during the escort. Andekar’s chant outside the ward office may now raise questions about compliance.

Read Also
Pune MCOCA Court Allows Bandu Andekar, Family Members In Judicial Custody To File PMC Nomination...
article-image

All three are accused of the murder of 22-year-old Ayush Komkar, Andekar’s grandson, who was shot dead in Nana Peth on 5th September 2024. The killing is linked to a long-standing family feud; Ayush’s father, Ganesh Komkar, is already an accused in the earlier murder of former NCP corporator Vanraj Andekar, Bandu Andekar’s son. In total, 18 people are in custody in connection with the Komkar case. Ayush Komkar was the son of Bandu Andekar’s daughter.

FPJ Shorts
IND Vs SL 4th T20I Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch In India?
IND Vs SL 4th T20I Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch In India?
FIIs Set For 2026 Comeback, Analysts Forecast Inflows Amid Strong GDP & Earnings Recovery
FIIs Set For 2026 Comeback, Analysts Forecast Inflows Amid Strong GDP & Earnings Recovery
How To Spend New Year's Eve In Mumbai If You're 'Single, Don't Drink Or Smoke': Reddit Users' Hilarious Suggestions Go Viral
How To Spend New Year's Eve In Mumbai If You're 'Single, Don't Drink Or Smoke': Reddit Users' Hilarious Suggestions Go Viral
NCLAT Upholds NCLT Order, Rejects Equitas Bank's Insolvency Plea Against Jumbo Finvest
NCLAT Upholds NCLT Order, Rejects Equitas Bank's Insolvency Plea Against Jumbo Finvest

Nomination forms for PMC polls must be submitted by 30th December, with campaigning expected to intensify after scrutiny is completed. Saturday’s developments have sparked discussions in political and legal circles about the boundaries of democratic rights for accused individuals awaiting trial.

(With Inputs From PTI)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Neki Ka Kaam, Andekar Ka Naam’: Murder-Accused Bandu Andekar Sparks Uproar While Filing PMC...

‘Neki Ka Kaam, Andekar Ka Naam’: Murder-Accused Bandu Andekar Sparks Uproar While Filing PMC...

'We Wish To Have An Alliance': NCP SP Leader Azam Pansare On Allying With NCP Ahead Of PMC Polls

'We Wish To Have An Alliance': NCP SP Leader Azam Pansare On Allying With NCP Ahead Of PMC Polls

Pune Civic Polls: Kharadi Residents Flag Water Crisis, Bad Roads & Poor Infrastructure

Pune Civic Polls: Kharadi Residents Flag Water Crisis, Bad Roads & Poor Infrastructure

'Will Walk Shirtless If…': X User Challenges Authorities Over Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro...

'Will Walk Shirtless If…': X User Challenges Authorities Over Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro...

Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad MLA Shankar Jagtap Says BJP Will Win 125 Out Of 128 PCMC Seats; NCP Leader...

Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad MLA Shankar Jagtap Says BJP Will Win 125 Out Of 128 PCMC Seats; NCP Leader...