 Prashant Jagtap Remembers Mahatma Gandhi During Visit To Congress Bhavan After Joining Party - Here's What He Said
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePrashant Jagtap Remembers Mahatma Gandhi During Visit To Congress Bhavan After Joining Party - Here's What He Said

Prashant Jagtap Remembers Mahatma Gandhi During Visit To Congress Bhavan After Joining Party - Here's What He Said

Prashant Jagtap quit the NCP-SP on Tuesday after opposing the party's plan to align with the Ajit Pawar-led faction for civic polls in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 09:08 PM IST
article-image
Prashant Jagtap Remembers Mahatma Gandhi During Visit To Congress Bhavan After Joining Party - Here's What He Said | X/@JagtapSpeaks

Prashant Jagtap, who joined the Congress on Friday, visited the Congress Bhavan in Pune on Saturday. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Jagtap said he felt the "energy" of the place and the "responsibility that comes with it."

Jagtap wrote, "After joining the Indian National Congress, the oldest political party in India that led the country to independence, I stepped into the Congress Bhavan in Pune for the first time today. I have visited this Congress Bhavan many times before, but today, for the first time, I felt the energy of this place and the responsibility that comes with it."

Read Also
No Sharad Pawar-Ajit Pawar Alliance In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad? Here’s All You Need To Know
article-image

"When Mahatma Gandhi first visited this Congress Bhavan, he had remarked, 'May this building become the home of true servants, that is, of those who serve the people.' Today, I felt the weight of this responsibility of becoming a true servant of the nation. This Congress Bhavan has witnessed many events of the freedom movement, and I am confident that this same Congress Bhavan will become the main centre for future progressive movements," he added.

On this occasion, Jagtap said he interacted with the City President of Congress, Arvind Shinde, former Minister of State Ramesh Bagwe, senior leader Abhay Chhajed, former MLA Deepti Chaudhary and others. "I expressed my confidence that I will work shoulder to shoulder with all of them going forward," he concluded.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Fire Brigade Inspects 1,221 Establishments Ahead Of New Year, Acts Against 59
Mumbai Fire Brigade Inspects 1,221 Establishments Ahead Of New Year, Acts Against 59
'Main Kisi Bollywood Celebrity Se Nahi Darta': Dhruv Rathee Reveals If He Targeted Janhvi Kapoor In His Video Because Of Her Post On Bangladeshi Hindus - Watch
'Main Kisi Bollywood Celebrity Se Nahi Darta': Dhruv Rathee Reveals If He Targeted Janhvi Kapoor In His Video Because Of Her Post On Bangladeshi Hindus - Watch
'Goli Toh Hum Marenge’: Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari Responds To PM Modi's Warning After Operation Sindoor - VIDEO
'Goli Toh Hum Marenge’: Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari Responds To PM Modi's Warning After Operation Sindoor - VIDEO
Navi Mumbai: Panvel Municipal Corporation To Conduct Mandatory Training For 4,205 Election Officials Ahead Of Civic Polls
Navi Mumbai: Panvel Municipal Corporation To Conduct Mandatory Training For 4,205 Election Officials Ahead Of Civic Polls
Read Also
Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad MLA Shankar Jagtap Says BJP Will Win 125 Out Of 128 PCMC Seats; NCP Leader...
article-image

Jagtap quit the NCP-SP on Tuesday after opposing the party's plan to align with the Ajit Pawar-led faction for civic polls in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad.

Before Jagtap joined the Congress, he reportedly received calls from both Shiv Sena factions. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde both called Jagtap, urging him to join their respective parties. However, Jagtap reportedly told them that he believes in the ideology of the Congress and would therefore join the party.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Prashant Jagtap Remembers Mahatma Gandhi During Visit To Congress Bhavan After Joining Party -...

Prashant Jagtap Remembers Mahatma Gandhi During Visit To Congress Bhavan After Joining Party -...

Pune: Former Congress Minister Balasaheb Shivarkar's Son Joins BJP Ahead Of PMC Polls

Pune: Former Congress Minister Balasaheb Shivarkar's Son Joins BJP Ahead Of PMC Polls

Pune: 72-Year-Old Man Held For Molesting 13-Year-Old Girl After Luring Her To His Christmas Party

Pune: 72-Year-Old Man Held For Molesting 13-Year-Old Girl After Luring Her To His Christmas Party

Pune Civic Elections 2026: Alliance Talks Between NCP (SP) And Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Hit Dead End

Pune Civic Elections 2026: Alliance Talks Between NCP (SP) And Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Hit Dead End

Maharashtra Politics: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Aaditya Thackeray Targets BJP Over Nashik Tree-Cutting...

Maharashtra Politics: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Aaditya Thackeray Targets BJP Over Nashik Tree-Cutting...