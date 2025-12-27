 Pune: Former Congress Minister Balasaheb Shivarkar's Son Joins BJP Ahead Of PMC Polls
Along with him, former Pune deputy mayor Dilip Barate also joined the saffron party. While Abhijit Shivarkar is from the Wanowrie area, Barate has represented the Warje area in the civic body in the past

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 08:39 PM IST
Pune: Former Congress Minister Balasaheb Shivarkar's Son Joins BJP Ahead Of PMC Polls | X/@mohol_murlidhar

Former Congress minister Balasaheb Shivarkar's son, Abhijit, on Saturday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the January 15 Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) polls. Along with him, former Pune deputy mayor Dilip Barate also joined the saffron party. While Shivarkar is from the Wanowrie area, Barate has represented the Warje area in the civic body in the past. 

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation, Murlidhar Mohol, said Shivarkar and Barate have decided to join the BJP to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Developed India', Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's goal of a 'Developed Maharashtra', and to spread the ideology of nationalism to every section of society.

"Trusting in the Hindutva and development-oriented ideology under the leadership of PM Modi, and the visionary leadership of CM Fadnavis, former Deputy Mayor of Pune, Dilip Barate, and Abhijit Shivarkar, son of former minister Balasaheb Shivarkar, officially joined the BJP today. Present on this occasion were BJP Pune City President Dheeraj Ghate, MLA Sunil Kamble, senior leader Dilip Kamble, Election Chief Ganesh Bidkar, along with party office-bearers and prominent workers," Mohol wrote.

Last week, many former corporators from Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) joined the BJP. The long list included Prithviraj Sutar, Sanjay Bhosale, Sachin Dodke, Sayali Wanjale, Vikas Dangat, Bala Dhankawade and Rohini Chinte. Also, Surendra Pathare, son of the sitting NCP (SP) legislator Bapu Pathare, also joined the BJP.

