Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime Branch Nabs Absconding Attempt-To-Murder Accused Hiding In Junnar Forest | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: In a major action by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police, they have successfully managed to nab an accused charged with attempted murder earlier this year, officials announced on Friday. He was absconding from the law, and police had also booked him under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) of 1999. He had taken a hiding in a forest in the Junnar area and had changed his identity to evade the law, said police.

The action was taken by Unit 1 of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate’s (PCPC) Crime Branch. The accused has been identified as Aditya, also known as Aadi Pravin Chavan (19, Nigdi).

In the case of crime register number 273/2025 at Nigdi Police Station, he was charged under the BNS sections 109 (attempt to murder) and other relevant sections, also including the Arms Act of 1959, the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act of 2013, and MCOCA.

According to the police reports, Crime Branch Unit 1 started investigating the case, as there were orders to search for and arrest him. A separate team of multiple officials and personnel was created to nab him. In the investigation, it was found that the accused didn't return to his home and had taken steps to ensure that he wouldn't be caught by the law enforcement officials.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dr Shivaji Pawar said, “To evade the law, the accused gave his SIM card to a truck driver. He made up a fake identity and roamed everywhere. He then went to a secluded forest area in Junnar Tehsil. The investigation by the Unit 1 team resulted in the determination of his exact location.”

DCP Dr Pawar said that a team went there and nabbed him. Nigdi Police have taken the accused into custody and will be investigating the matter further.

This action was conducted under the guidance of Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey, JCP Dr Shashikant Mahavarkar, Addl CP Sarang Awad, DCP Dr Shivaji Pawar, and ACP (Crime 1) Dr Vishal Hire. The Unit 1 team was led by Sr PI Narendra Thakare, which included API Dattatraya Gulig, PSI Karmaraj Gawade, and Police Constables Deva Raut, Jaywant Raut, Uddhav Khedkar, and Deepak Tandale.