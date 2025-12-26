 Pune VIDEO: Fire Breaks Out At Garage Near Jangli Maharaj Temple, Five Fire Tenders Rush To Spot
A fire incident has occurred in a garage in front of the Jangli Maharaj Temple at around 3.30 pm on Friday. Five fire tenders from the fire department have rushed to the spot, and the firefighting operations are underway, while the exact cause of the fire is yet not yet known.

Friday, December 26, 2025
Pune: A fire incident has occurred in a garage in front of the Jangli Maharaj Temple at around 3.30 pm on Friday. Five fire tenders from the fire department have rushed to the spot, and the firefighting operations are underway, while the exact cause of the fire is yet not yet known. The video of the incident has been going viral on social media.

Moreover, recently, a fire incident has been reported at the PVR Mall near Morwadi Chowk in Pimpri Chinchwad. After receiving information, the fire brigade vehicles rushed to the spot immediately. Firefighting operations brought the fire under control. The exact cause of the fire and the extent of damage are not yet known. 

Anil Dimbale, PCMC’s Sub Fire Officer, said, “Around 6.08 pm, we received a call informing us about the fire incident in the City One Mall in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Following this, three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Fortunately, there’s no casualty, while there was renovation work going on, so further investigation will let us know about the exact cause of the fire.”

In addition to this, a celebratory gathering following the Jejuri Municipal Council election results turned into a tragic incident on Sunday afternoon when a sudden fire broke out in Jejuri village in Purandar Tehsil of Pune District. The fire took place at the foothills of the Jejuri fort, and 16 people suffered burn injuries. Shockingly, it also included newly elected councillors who were busy with their celebrations

