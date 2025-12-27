Pune Civic Elections 2026: Alliance Talks Between NCP (SP) And Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Hit Dead End

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (L) & NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar (R) | File Pics

Pune, Dec 27: Talks between the NCP (SP) and the Ajit Pawar-led ruling NCP over a possible alliance for the next month's Pune civic polls appear to have hit a dead end, with the latter not agreeing to the Sharad Pawar-led party's proposal for contesting the elections on their respective poll symbols.

Municipal Elections Scheduled On January 15

Elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Pune, will be held on January 15. The last date to file the nominations is December 30.

Meeting With Ajit Pawar Yields No Breakthrough

Senior NCP (SP) leader Ankush Kakade said his party leadership in Pune met Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday but talks over the possible alliance for Pune civic polls could not progress.

"No talks could take place over the alliance between us. We went to meet the NCP leaders to convey that NCP (SP) will contest the election on its symbol and they can fight on their symbol (if the alliance takes place ). It seems they are not ready for this proposal," Kakade said.

NCP (SP) Likely To Stay With MVA Partners

He said the NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule is also of the opinion that since NCP (SP) has been with Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the party will prefer to stay with its alliance partners - Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT).

Poll Symbols Remain Key Sticking Point

NCP's election symbol is an analogue alarm clock, while NCP (SP) has been allotted the symbol of a man blowing a 'turha' (traditional trumpet).

City Unit Chief’s Exit Adds To Political Churn

Two days back, NCP (SP) city unit president, Prashant Jagtap resigned from the party amid the talks about alliance between two NCP factions. Jagtap joined Congress on Friday.

Congress Cites Ideological Differences

According to Congress leaders, Jagtap refused to align with "communal forces" and chose their party without compromising on ideology.

