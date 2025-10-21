 Pune: 5-Year-Old Crushed Under Trailer, Woman Seriously Injured In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Dighi
Pune: 5-Year-Old Crushed Under Trailer, Woman Seriously Injured In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Dighi

The deceased child has been identified as Shivansh Nitin Raskar (5). The injured woman's name is Jayashree Sandeep Patil (35). Anil Sopan Raskar (49, Charholi Budruk) has filed a complaint in this regard at the Dighi Police Station. Accordingly, a case has been registered against the trailer driver, Ashok Dada Yewale (55, Nigdi)

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 05:31 PM IST
article-image
Dighi Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A trailer collided with a motorcycle, resulting in the death of a five-year-old boy who was crushed under the trailer's wheel. A woman on the motorcycle was seriously injured in the accident. The incident happened on Sunday afternoon on Alankapuram Road in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Dighi.

The deceased child has been identified as Shivansh Nitin Raskar (5). The injured woman's name is Jayashree Sandeep Patil (35). Anil Sopan Raskar (49, Charholi Budruk) has filed a complaint in this regard at the Dighi Police Station. Accordingly, a case has been registered against the trailer driver, Ashok Dada Yewale (55, Nigdi).

Police said that the complainant, Anil's sister-in-law, Shraddha Nitin Raskar, her friend Jayashree Sandeep Patil, and Shraddha's five-year-old son Shivansh were travelling on a motorcycle from Wadmukhwadi towards Chinchwad via Alankapuram Road. At that time, a trailer hit their motorcycle from the left side. It was allegedly being driven recklessly with disregard for rules.

A police official said, "In the accident, Shivansh was crushed under the trailer's wheel, leading to his death. Jayashree Patil sustained serious injuries. We are investigating the case."

article-image

Woman Injured In Head-On Collision

A speeding motorcycle forcefully collided with another motorcycle travelling on the Pune-Nashik highway on Sunday. A woman riding on the motorcycle was seriously injured in this accident. The incident took place in front of The Address Society in Bhosari MIDC.

The injured woman has been identified as Dipanjali Saurav Sontakke. Regarding this incident, Saurav Ravindra Sontakke (28, Moshi) has filed a complaint at the MIDC Bhosari Police Station. Accordingly, a case has been registered against the unknown motorcycle driver.

