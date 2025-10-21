Pune: Blaze Destroys Over 50 Electric Vehicles In Garve Bajaj Showroom In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Wakad - VIDEO |

Pune: A huge fire took place in the wee hours of Tuesday, as over 50 electric vehicles inside the Garve Bajaj showroom in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Wakad were burnt and destroyed completely. The incident happened around 2 am on Tuesday, and it took the fire brigade over two hours to douse the fire. No injuries or casualties were reported.

Blaze Destroys Over 50 Electric Vehicles In Garve Bajaj Showroom In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Wakad pic.twitter.com/xEjGKop6bv — Pune First (@Pune_First) October 21, 2025

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Fire Officer Gautam Ingawale said, "We received the call around 2 am in the morning. Five vehicles from Pimpri-Chinchwad Main Fire, Rahatani, Nehru Nagar, and Thergaon Fire Stations responded swiftly. The showroom was by the main road, so the fire brigade was able to report swiftly to the scene."

Ingawale continued saying that the showroom has entrances from two sides of the ground floor of the commercial buildings. That made it tricky, as a small restaurant was in between. Residents have raised the concern that the restaurant might be unauthorised. Ingawale said the fire brigade made sure no gas cylinders were in danger of being blasted by the flames.

Major Incident Averted Due To Quick Action By Fire Dept

Ingawale further stated that a high-tension electric wire was passing from nearby the accident spot. The fire brigade made sure that the side was extinguished first. A major accident was averted by the Fire Department of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Around 4 am, the fire was fully extinguished, according to fire brigade reports.

Fire Officer Ingawale added, "We used the foaming method to douse the fire as electric vehicles were in play. We had to go slow, but we managed to get the situation under control. No lives were lost, nor were any injuries reported. An investigation will now happen regarding how the fire started. According to preliminary information, it seems the fire was a result of a short circuit."