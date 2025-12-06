Pune: BJP MLA Shankar Jagtap To Raise Long-Standing Issues In Pimpri-Chinchwad & Hinjawadi During Maharashtra Government’s Nagpur Session | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Chinchwad MLA Shankar Jagtap has announced a detailed strategy for the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly’s upcoming Nagpur Winter Session, stating that he will raise a series of urgent concerns affecting Pimpri-Chinchwad and Hinjawadi. The session is scheduled to begin on Monday, and political leaders are saying it is shorter than usual. Despite this, Jagtap emphasised that he intends to utilise every available minute through adjournment motions, starred questions, and targeted debates to draw the government’s attention to critical public issues.

At the core of his agenda is a comprehensive Safety Audit across Pimpri-Chinchwad. There has been an increase in road accidents in the city due to heavy vehicles. In the Wakad-Hinjawadi IT Belt alone, this year, 42 lives have been lost due to road accidents. Jagtap said these concerns require immediate intervention to prevent further loss of life and to enforce accountability among companies operating in the industrial belt.

MLA Jagtap will also raise demands for a structured training system for drivers to reduce accidents caused by untrained operators.

MLA Jagtap further said that he also plans to strongly push for the establishment of a Fast-Track Labour Court dedicated to resolving disputes and complaints faced by IT professionals in the Hinjawadi IT Park. “The growth of the IT sector has created a range of employment-related issues that require quicker judicial redressal than the current mechanisms allow,” said MLA Jagtap.

Other Priorities

MLA Shankar Jagtap has also prioritised the Pavana River Rejuvenation Project, calling it crucial for Pimpri-Chinchwad’s environmental and civic needs and urging immediate funding. Through adjournment motions, he will also seek a stay on Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) land auctions. Along with that, MLA Jagtap also plans to demand restructuring of overloaded Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) offices, release of pending Mahajyoti scholarships, cancellation of the error-ridden draft development plan of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), and revocation of a liquor licence in Kalewadi–Rahatani.

Jagtap has submitted 48 Starred Questions on issues such as lift safety, EV toll violations, ration card KYC delays, non-functional medical facilities, PCMC staffing shortages, tender irregularities, heavy-vehicle safety, and property rights.