Nashik-Pune Rail Row Intensifies: Satyajit Tambe Calls For Mass Agitation, Says ‘Now Or Never’

MLC Satyajeet Tambe

Nashik: There has been huge opposition from all over North Maharashtra, including Sangamner, to the central government's decision to divert the Nashik-Pune Semi High-Speed Railway route via Shirdi instead of Sinnar–Sangamner–Narayangaon–Rajgurunagar–Chakan. This controversy is now turning into a mass agitation, and Satyajit Tambe, MLC from the Nashik Graduate constituency, has directly called for an all-party mass agitation, calling it a "fight for our rights, development and future." With Satyajit Tambe's slogan "Abhi Nahi To Kabhi Nahi", the fight for the railway is certain to intensify. The first step to protest against this decision has started with an appeal to email the Ministry of Railways to take back the decision.

Satyajit Tambe said in his official statement, “This is not a political battle... This is a battle for our development, our future, our rights! My continuous struggle is going on for the Nashik–Pune railway to be constructed via Sinnar, Sangamner, Narayangaon, Rajgurunagar, Chakan. This struggle is not political; I am fighting for the next 100 years of Sangamner and its surroundings. I appeal to everyone to join this fight by putting aside all political affiliations."

"We also strongly believe that the Nashik–Shirdi railway should be constructed, and the Ahmednagar–Pune railway should be constructed. But for this, the back of the Nashik–Pune railway should not be broken. Our firm stand is that the development of Sinnar, Sangamner, Chakan, Rajgurunagar, Narayangaon and Khed should not be sacrificed," he added.

"The technical reason given by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is pure nonsense. All over the world, there are many examples of railway projects being carried out near radio telescopes. It is very unfair to sacrifice our development without studying them. Now is the time for all of us to come together and stop this injustice. For this, I request everyone to directly email the Ministry of Railways," he further said.

Meanwhile, Amol Khatal, MLA from Sangamner of the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde group), has also supported Satyajit Tambe’s stand and said, “We do not agree to change the route of Sangamner; we are firm in favour of Sangamner.” Former minister Balasaheb Thorat had also previously continuously pursued this route via Sangamner.

There is immense anger among the people in Sangamner, and preparations are underway to take to the streets. The hashtags #SaveSangamnerRailway and #Nashik_Pune_Railway_Sangamnerla are trending on social media. Citizens are sending emails to the Railway Ministry in large numbers, and it is learnt that preparations are underway for a road blockade and rail blockade movement soon.

The entire Maharashtra is now paying attention to the exact route of the Nashik–Pune semi-high-speed railway. It is being expressed that only if the Sangamnerkars come together and reverse this decision will they get their rights. With Satyajit Tambe's slogan "Abhi Nahi To Kabhi Nahi", the fight of Sangamner is certain to intensify now!