 Pune: PMC Announces Walk-In Interviews For 24 Specialist Doctor Posts At Kamala Nehru Hospital
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 06:59 PM IST
Pune: PMC Announces Walk-In Interviews For 24 Specialist Doctor Posts At Kamala Nehru Hospital | X/@navalMH

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced walk-in interviews to recruit specialist medical officers on a temporary basis at Kamala Nehru Hospital, officials announced on Saturday. Kamala Nehru Hospital is a major general hospital under the PMC’s Health Department.

According to PMC officials, A total of 24 posts across four specialist categories will be filled through this process. These appointments will be for a period of 12 months, structured as 44 days of service followed by a mandatory one-day technical break, which will continue throughout the year. The detailed advertisement has been published on the official PMC website.

The vacancies include posts for Physicians, Anesthesia Specialists, Physiologists, and Pediatricians. For the post of Physician, four positions are available, requiring a master's degree with a monthly honorarium of ₹2,50,000.

PMC Health Officer Dr. Kalpana Baliwant stated that this recruitment initiative aims to strengthen specialist services at Kamala Nehru Hospital and enhance the quality of patient care.

