Pune: PMC Announces Walk-In Interviews For 24 Specialist Doctor Posts At Kamala Nehru Hospital

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced walk-in interviews to recruit specialist medical officers on a temporary basis at Kamala Nehru Hospital, officials announced on Saturday. Kamala Nehru Hospital is a major general hospital under the PMC’s Health Department.

According to PMC officials, A total of 24 posts across four specialist categories will be filled through this process. These appointments will be for a period of 12 months, structured as 44 days of service followed by a mandatory one-day technical break, which will continue throughout the year. The detailed advertisement has been published on the official PMC website.

The vacancies include posts for Physicians, Anesthesia Specialists, Physiologists, and Pediatricians. For the post of Physician, four positions are available, requiring a master's degree with a monthly honorarium of ₹2,50,000.

Two posts for Anesthesia Specialists have been announced, also requiring a master's degree and offering a monthly honorarium of ₹2,50,000. Eight posts for Physiologists are available, requiring a postgraduate diploma and offering a monthly honorarium of ₹1,50,000. Nine posts for Pediatricians have been announced. Candidates with a master’s degree will receive ₹2,50,000 per month, while those with a postgraduate diploma will receive ₹1,50,000 per month.

PMC Health Officer Dr. Kalpana Baliwant stated that this recruitment initiative aims to strengthen specialist services at Kamala Nehru Hospital and enhance the quality of patient care.