 Pune RTO Cracks Down On School Vans; 249 Penalised, Fines Touch ₹62 Lakh
Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar instructed the department, schools, drivers and school vehicle operators that the transportation of schoolchildren is a highly sensitive matter and that safety norms must be followed

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 04:11 PM IST
article-image
Pune RTO Cracks Down On School Vans; 249 Penalised, Fines Touch ₹62 Lakh | FPJ Photo

A total of 249 school vehicles were penalised by the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) during extensive inspection drives throughout the year.

Between January 1 and November 30, 2025, the RTO squad inspected 1,464 school vehicles to ensure safety norms. During these inspections, 249 vehicles were found flouting rules, including issues related to safety equipment, incomplete documentation, and violations of the guidelines given by the RTO.

Taking action against such vehicles, the department collected penalties totalling Rs 62 lakh from the offending vehicle owners.

Swapnil Bhosale, Deputy RTO, said the inspection drives are part of a continuous campaign to enhance student safety during transit and to ensure that schools and private operators strictly follow the mandated standards. Such checks will continue in the coming months, with a special focus on vehicles carrying schoolchildren.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar instructed the department, schools, drivers and school vehicle operators that the transportation of schoolchildren is a highly sensitive matter and that safety norms must be followed.

According to the directives, CCTV cameras must be installed in all vehicles transporting schoolchildren, and both school management and vehicle owners are responsible for ensuring compliance. For children below six years of age, the presence of a female attendant on school buses is mandatory. Additionally, police verification of drivers, conductors, and attendants must be completed through the Police Department.

As per Government Resolution (GR) dated April 16, 2025, all schools must set up a School Transport Committee / Student Safety Committee. These committees must also check whether all school bus drivers undergo mandatory annual eye examinations. Drivers without updated medical certificates must not be assigned school transportation duties.

