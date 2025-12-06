Pune: Woman Found Dead In Wagholi; Husband & In-Laws Accused Of Harassment Over Dowry | Representational Image | File

Pune: A 32-year-old woman died by suicide after allegedly facing continuous mental and physical harassment over dowry demands from her husband and in-laws. The incident occurred on 3rd December at around 10:00 pm. Following a complaint lodged by her family, Wagholi Police have arrested her husband and mother-in-law.

The deceased has been identified as Manisha Kisan Veer (32), a resident of Kesnand near Wagholi. Police have arrested her husband, Ramchandra Dilip Burte (35), and her mother-in-law, Sumiti Dilip Burte (50), both residents of Ladoba Wasti in Kesnand.

According to police, the complaint was lodged by Manisha’s mother, Meera Kisan Veer (60), a resident of Laxmi Nagar in Yerawada.

Manisha had been preparing for competitive exams and had been in a relationship with Ramchandra since 2017. Ramchandra, who runs a travel business, expressed his wish to marry her. After both families agreed, the couple married in 2022 and later welcomed a daughter.

However, soon after the marriage, Ramchandra allegedly demanded ₹1 lakh from Manisha for building a house in Viman Nagar. Her family managed to provide ₹50,000. After their daughter’s birth, Manisha was repeatedly pressured to bring additional money to pay vehicle loan instalments.

In December 2024, Ramchandra and his mother allegedly went to Konkan, leaving Manisha alone. When she returned from her maternal home, her in-laws reportedly refused to let her enter the house. Ramchandra also allegedly forced her to sign a stamp paper stating, “If you come to our house and die, we will not be responsible. Your mother and brother will be accountable.”

Manisha and her family approached Wagholi Police, where officers counselled both sides and asked them to stay together. But the harassment reportedly continued.

A few days later, Ramchandra allegedly took her to Shivajinagar Court and again tried to force her to sign a similar statement, but she refused.

Manisha had taken a job at Tata Company, but her husband allegedly used to take away her entire salary, due to which she left the job in November.

According to her mother’s complaint, Manisha managed to call her brother shortly before her death and informed him about an assault before the call disconnected. Her brother alerted neighbours, who broke open the locked door and found that Manisha had hanged herself using a dupatta.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Senior Police Inspector Yuvraj Hande said both the husband and mother-in-law have been arrested. “It is too early to say whether it is murder or suicide. The door was locked from the inside when she took the extreme step. The matter is under investigation, and appropriate action will be taken,” he added.