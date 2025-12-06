Pune: Vishrantwadi Pipeline Burst Leads To Wastage Of Lakhs Of Litres Of Drinking Water; Repair Work In Progress | Sourced

Pune: A major water leak occurred at the square near Vishrantwadi Police Station on Friday afternoon after a sudden burst in the main water pipeline. The burst in the water pipeline led to the wastage of lakhs of litres of drinking water, while the high-speed flow on the road created a hazardous situation for motorists and pedestrians.

Responding to the alert, officials and technical staff from the Water Supply Department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) rushed to the spot.

They revealed that the damaged line fell under the jurisdiction of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Company. The locals coordinated directly with L&T officials, following which their technical team joined the operation.

Repair work is currently underway on a footing, with engineers from both PMC and L&T jointly handling tasks of line cutting, pressure reduction and connection replacement to control the massive leakage.

Authorities have appealed to citizens to avoid gathering at the site and advised motorists to use alternative routes until the situation is fully resolved. Residents have expressed concern that despite the incident happening over 24 hours ago, it's still not resolved. “In a city like Pune, every day there are water supply problems. When water is wasted in this way, it's not good,” noted a citizen.

Speaking at the site, Sachin Bhosale said, "A major disaster has been averted due to the immediate response by the Municipal Corporation’s Water Supply Department. Water is a vital resource, and it is important to prevent such wastage. We stand with citizens on every issue linked to public welfare."

Shamrao Kamble, Superintendent Engineer of the Water Supply Department, PMC, said, "Water supply in the affected areas will return to normal once repairs are completed. The repair will conclude by Monday."