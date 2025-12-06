Pune: Youths Stop MSRTC Bus With Mahindra Thar On Pune-Nashik Highway Near Manchar, Beat Driver & Conductor Onboard | VIDEO | Video Screengrab

Pune: A terrifying incident of road hooliganism unfolded on the Pune-Nashik Highway when a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus driver was violently assaulted while the bus was in motion. This reckless act -- caught on camera -- endangered the lives of approximately 35 to 40 passengers on board.

The incident occurred near Khed Ghat when a group of youths, yet to be identified, used a Mahindra Thar vehicle to aggressively block the MSRTC bus, which was operating on the Khed-Manchar route. The assailants are reportedly from Manchar town itself. The assailants then boarded the public vehicle and began assaulting both the driver and the conductor.

The assault escalated dramatically after the driver managed to restart the bus. He restarted the bus as the youths continued to beat him while he was at the wheel. Passengers described the act as "playing with the lives of the passengers." A video of this whole incident was shot, which is currently going viral on social media.

Further reports indicate that an elderly passenger who bravely attempted to intervene and stop the aggression was also assaulted by the group.

The brazen act of hooliganism has created an atmosphere of fear among commuters. Despite the gravity of the attack on public servants and the significant danger posed to public safety, an FIR has not yet been registered at the Manchar Police Station or anywhere else. Public demand for immediate and strict police action to curb such violence is growing stronger.