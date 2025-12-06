 Pune Airport: 14 IndiGo Arrivals & 28 Departures Cancelled Today
Pune Airport: 14 IndiGo Arrivals & 28 Departures Cancelled Today

These arrivals were from Goa, Chennai, Nagpur, Chandigarh, Patna, Guwahati, Delhi, Amritsar, Varanasi, Coimbatore and Indore, while the departures were to Jaipur, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Nagpur, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Ranchi, Delhi, Thiruvananthapuram, Goa, Kochi, Lucknow, Bhopal and Ahmedabad

Updated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 12:12 PM IST
article-image
Pune Airport: 14 IndiGo Arrivals & 28 Departures Cancelled Today | File Pic (Representation Image)

14 arrivals and 28 departures of IndiGo were cancelled at Pune Airport on Saturday (December 6). These arrivals were from Goa, Chennai, Nagpur, Chandigarh, Patna, Guwahati, Delhi, Amritsar, Varanasi, Coimbatore and Indore, while the departures were to Jaipur, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Nagpur, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Ranchi, Delhi, Thiruvananthapuram, Goa, Kochi, Lucknow, Bhopal and Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, on Friday, IndiGo operated seven arrival flights and as many departure ones, but cancelled 42 outbound and inbound services at the Pune Airport.

An official said the airport operations teams, airlines, ground handling staff, security personnel and terminal management remained fully deployed to ensure smooth passenger movement and timely aircraft turnaround.

Apron utilisation was also monitored continuously to optimise stand allocation and avoid any cascading impact, he maintained.

The airport said it continues to work closely with all stakeholders to maintain service standards and support IndiGo in stabilising its schedule as overall operations return to normal.

The airport, located within an Indian Air Force base, said it is closely coordinating with airlines, ground handling agencies, Air Traffic Control, CISF and terminal service partners to manage congestion and assist passengers.

Airport authorities expressed gratitude to travellers for their patience during the disruptions.

In a statement, IndiGo said Friday should be the day with highest number of cancellations.

"Today should be the day with highest number of cancellations, as we are doing all that is necessary to reboot all our systems and schedules for progressive improvement starting tomorrow (Saturday)," it said in a post on X.

"Short-term proactive cancellations are being made to ease operations, decongest the airports to prepare for starting stronger tomorrow," the airline added.

Hundreds of IndiGo flights have been cancelled or delayed, leaving passengers stranded at airports as the flight disruptions continued for the fourth day on Friday.

Deeply apologising for the disruptions, the airline said the situation will not get resolved overnight.

